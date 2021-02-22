Trump House creator Leslie Rossi says she is ‘moved’ to receive GOP nod for public House seat





Leslie Baum Rossi said she had been ‘humiliated’ by her selection on Saturday by a group of party brethren from Somerset and Westmoreland counties to be the Republican candidate in the May 18 special election to fill the vacant 59th seat of the District State Chamber created by the recent death of Mike Reese.

Rossi, 50, was chosen by 26 appointed members of the Westmoreland County Republican Committee of the district which includes 42 constituencies in eastern Westmoreland County, as well as 10 in western Somerset County in a meeting at the Fort Ligonier History Education Center in Ligonier.

The Unity woman won party approval against four other Republicans, including Reese’s widow Angela Reese, 44, of Mt. Township of Pleasant; Ligonier Township Police Officer Shawn Knepper; Latrobe’s lawyer, John Hauser, 42; and Dustin D. DeLuca, 35, of Jennerstown.

Rossi, a businesswoman and mother of eight, who created the Trump House in Unity, will run against Democrat Mariah Fisher, 39, who was elected to Ligonier Borough Council in 2017. The Democratic Party of the Westmoreland County nominated Fisher this month to run in the special election.

Rossi said that upon arriving in Ligonier on Saturday morning for the meeting, she was shocked to see a dozen supporters standing outside the museum “with placards and flags offering me their support.”

She compared him to the first “grassroots support” that helped Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016.

“I felt so humbled because this is the same grassroots movement that we were all a part of in 2016 and will continue with us as we step up and win Republican seats in our counties and state (this year),” he said. she declared.

“By working in the field and getting to know all the voters, I really left no doubt in my mind that when this seat opened, I had to put my name on to be the voice of the people”, she declared.

In the 2016 presidential primary, Rossi, an early supporter of Trump, painted an old frame house just north of Youngstown along Route 982 in red, white, and blue and staked out a metallic likeness of 12 feet from Trump in the yard. It has become a popular tourist spot for Trump supporters.

Last year, she was a GOP delegate for Trump.

Westmoreland County Party Chairman Bill Bretz said he was impressed with Rossi’s enthusiasm, noting “she immediately took over with her campaign” after receiving the party’s nod to Ligonier. He said she spent time meeting and speaking with many voters who lined up to speak to him after the vote.

Later Saturday, she attended a party nominating petition signing event at Unity where she mingled with other area residents and other candidates.

Rossi said she has enjoyed interacting with people across the district over the past few weeks as she seeks to be nominated by the party as a legislative candidate.

“They are the reason I want to be a representative in the State House – because they deserve someone who will stand up for them,” she said.

Rossi touted a pro-business and conservative platform, noting that in addition to many important local, county and state races, she supports the May 18 vote initiative for a constitutional amendment limiting the powers of a governor during disasters in Pennsylvania.

If passed, the measure would end emergency disaster declarations after 21 days, unless lawmakers approve an extension by majority vote. If voters approved it in May, it would go into effect.

“Voters have to show up on May 18 if they want to (prevent) the governor’s overstepping from going forward. A lot of businesses there turned to their lawmakers for help during the mandatory shutdowns that crippled their businesses here in this state, but the hands (of lawmakers) were tied, ”Rossi said.

Rossi works in the family development business with her husband, Mike.

Republicans make up about 55% of registered voters in the district, while Democrats hold 34%.

Reese, a 42-year-old Republican from Mt. Pleasant Township, ran unopposed in November for a seventh term. He died on January 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm.

