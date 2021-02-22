China keeps promises to developing countries

At the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization in May of last year, President Xi Jinping said that once the development and deployment of the vaccine COVID-19 completed in China, the vaccine would be made available as a global public good for developing countries.

That promise is becoming a reality, with more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas having received purchases or donations of the essential commodity from Beijing.

Access to vaccines is considered the most powerful and sustainable way out of the global health crisis, but it has remained unbalanced globally, with 10 wealthy economies absorbing more than 75% of COVID-19 vaccines already administered. On the other hand, 130 countries have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

With its strong track record and ability to fight epidemics, China now sends more vaccines to other countries than is administered nationally. This is in stark contrast to countries that have embarked on vaccine nationalism, with some stocking up to four times more than they need. China’s decision responds to WHO’s long-standing call for countries capable of supporting disadvantaged economies by immunizing frontline workers and vulnerable parts of their populations before embarking on health campaigns. mass vaccination.

Due to cost constraints and storage requirements for earlier vaccine candidates from Europe and the United States, African countries side-watched other regions entering full vaccination mode. The recent turmoil that accompanied the delivery of 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Zimbabwe is therefore understandable. Thanks to the donation from China, Zimbabwe will vaccinate all of its frontline health workers, with the remaining doses covering vaccinations for vulnerable groups. Equatorial Guinea and Senegal have also received a donation of Sinopharm vaccine, while Sierra Leone is expected to receive the vaccine from Beijing this month.

China has also pledged to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the needs of developing economies through COVAX, a WHO-led global initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines. This is in addition to the many bilateral agreements that several countries are pursuing regarding the acquisition of vaccines in Beijing.

While China’s promotion of vaccine access has been viewed by some Western countries as a search for global influence, the ultimate impact of the vaccine nationalism of the same accusers poses a far greater threat to the world’s vulnerable people. .

WHO data indicates that deaths from COVID-19 in Africa increased by 40 percent in January of this year compared to December of last year, with a death rate of 2.6 percent, against a world average of 2.3 percent. New viral mutations capable of spreading much faster are fueling a second, more dangerous wave across the continent.

In addition to the previously documented benefits of Chinese vaccine candidates based on storage requirements and cost, Beijing is now home to a single-dose vaccine with 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases and 90.1% against symptoms. serious diseases. In addition, the Sinovac Biotech vaccine has been shown to be effective against variants found in the UK and South Africa.

In order to meet the growing demand for vaccines around the world, China should step up its production and distribution facilities and processes. The cold chain airlift between Shenzhen and Ethiopia, as well as other manufacturing centers in Egypt and Morocco, will greatly facilitate Africa’s access to vaccines from China.

As every government strives to protect its people and its economy from disease and its effects, it is essential that no country or individual is left behind.

Understanding that no part of the world will be safe while certain pockets of the globe are under the spell of the virus should lead to an even greater international response.

