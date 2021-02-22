Jokowi inaugurates the members of the Indonesian Ombudsman for the term 2021-2026, here are the names





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo appoint members Ombudsman RI during office 2021-2026 in Istana Negara, Jakarta, Monday (22/2/2021). There were 9 people who were appointed, one person as president and simultaneously member, one person as vice-president and simultaneously member, and 7 others as members. The determination of the names of the members of the Mediator is set out in Presidential Decree number 36 of 2021 concerning the appointment of the members of the Mediator of the Republic of Indonesia for the term of service of 2021-2026. In front of Jokowi, 9 members of the Indonesian mediator who have just taken the oath. “By Allah, I swear, by God, I promise that I will get this job directly or indirectly, using any name or method, not giving or promising anything to anyone. I swear that I promise to fulfill my obligations as President and Member of the Ombudsman to the best of my ability and with justice. I swear, I promise that doing or not doing something in this position will never directly or indirectly receive a promise or a gift from anyone. Also Read: Today Jokowi Will Inaugurate BPJS Kesehatan Supervisory Board and Board Members and Ombudsman I swear that I promise to uphold Pancasila and the National Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and applicable laws and regulations. I swear, I promise to keep the confidentiality of things known while fulfilling my obligations. May God help me, ”says the oath. The 9 members of the Ombudsman were recently appointed after going through a lengthy selection process. All nine names took part in an aptitude and compliance test organized by the Indonesian Parliament and received parliamentary approval.

