US urged to play role in Pakistan-India peace dialogue – Journal





WASHINGTON: Pakistan urged the United States to play its part in persuading India to engage with Islamabad to bring peace and stability to the South Asian region.

Pakistan is committed to a peaceful neighborhood, it is now up to India to create the right conditions, said the country’s US envoy Asad Majeed Khan. We urge the United States to play its part.

Speaking to an online forum at a Washington think tank, Stimson Center, this weekend, Ambassador Khan also suggested that the new Biden administration consult with the Taliban on any delay in the Afghan withdrawal.

Appreciating the contribution of the Pakistani American community in strengthening the national economy, the Pakistani envoy said the community could also play a key role in improving the US-Pakistan relations.

A State Bank report released this week noted that workers’ remittances from the United States to Pakistan reached an unprecedented $ 1.4078 billion in the past seven months from July 2020 to January. 2021. This is an increase of 45.8% compared to the same period last year.

We have made repeated gestures and overtures for peace, Ambassador Khan said in responding to a question on rebuilding relations between India and Pakistan.

The ambassador recalled that in February 2019 Indian troops were attacked in Pulwama in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi had tried to blame on elements in Pakistan.

We took issue with the Indian account that there is a camp of 300 terrorists. We argued that this was done by a government that had gained political ground by hitting Pakistan, he said.

We said they were doing it because Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to go to the elections, said the Pakistani envoy while explaining how India exploited the attack to merge the occupied territories.

The manipulation allowed Mr. Modi to win the election and despite concerns, Prime Minister Imran Khan made this opening of dialogue and peace, Mr. Khan said. But the Indians went and took the unilateral action of August 5, followed by a series of other actions, he said.

Now, in this context, I don’t know if Pakistan can engage in relations with India, let alone build a trade relationship, the Pakistani envoy said when a participant urged Islamabad to strengthen bilateral trade with India.

In order for us to have a normal business relationship, for us to have a normal political relationship, it is really important that India first reverses these unilateral actions and then resumes dialogue with the intention of resolving not only Kashmir, but all other disputes, Ambassador Khan mentioned.

And then we can work to solve our economic, business and investment challenges.

Mr. Khan called on the Biden administration to take a new approach to dealing with a new and transformed Pakistan.

He said it was a Pakistan that had launched a very successful and determined counterterrorism effort, which was clearly visible not only in a remarkably improved internal security situation, but also in counterterrorism operations on our border with Afghanistan.

This change, he said, would be better appreciated by those who have lived and seen the situation in the past. So Biden’s current squad will certainly be in a better position to appreciate what has changed on the pitch compared to anyone else who has never seen this before, he added.

I say this because I participated in those conversations with the Obama administration where a number of senior officials in the new administration also held very important positions, the ambassador said.

One example of the changes since Obama’s time, Khan said, was Fatas’ merger with KP.

The way we cleaned up these tribal agencies, erected border fences, integrated Fata into mainstream Pakistan, attacked terrorists and banned entities. It is the first reality that they will have to realize, recognize and appreciate, the ambassador said.

Posted in Dawn, February 22, 2021

