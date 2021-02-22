Opinion | With Trump’s return to the arena, we can’t forget his terrible Covid response





Thankfully, on Sunday, CBS Face the Nation welcomed Matthew Pottinger, former Deputy National Security Advisor and, in the words of host Margaret Brennans, one of the first people inside the White House to ring the bell. alarm on the coronavirus as it appeared last year. The interview was a timely reminder of the terrible pandemic record of previous administrations.

Not all mistakes were just assets. The mask misstep has cost us dearly, Pottinger said, referring to early advice from public health officials against wearing masks. Although most of the officials who made the mistake have since left their posts, such as Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, not all have. On the same day the Pottingers interview aired, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who turned the tide of his early mask minimization, appeared on both Fox News Sunday and CNNs State of the Union. (Despite this misstep, nearly three-quarters of Americans still approve of Faucis’ performance during the pandemic.) Pottinger also argued that institutional issues at the CDC continue to hamper the collection and analysis of critical data on how which this virus is spreading in real time, so that we can stay ahead of the game, make sure you don’t get hit by a new variant.

But many of the problems with the pandemic response of recent administrations started at the top. Here, unfortunately, Pottinger got the most out of his shots. According to The Posts Bob Woodward, as early as last January, Pottinger and his boss, National Security Advisor Robert C. OBrien, went to Trump’s house and said: This will be the greatest national security threat you will ever face. faced in your presidency.

Did he understand the seriousness of what you were saying at the time? Brennan asked on Sunday. I think so, replied Pottinger. To the credit of the presidents, he has decided to stop travel from China. But it’s hard to reconcile what Pottinger and OBrien said to Trump with the president’s cavalier attitude in public. Indeed, Trump even admitted to Woodward that he deliberately downplayed the severity of the viruss.

And although Trump halted travel from China, Pottinger left out the fact that Trump refused to halt travel from Europe until mid-March, apparently out of economic concerns. By then, it was too late: the epidemics that really sparked the spread of the viruss in the country came from Europe in mid-February. Even with mistakes like masks, Trump still deserves to be blamed: instead of casting doubts on the masks until the fall, a more competent president would have eased the transition to the new directions, reassuring the public about the transition and mobilized resources to produce and / or acquire enough masks.

Ideally, all of this would be a depressing but above all an academic exercise. Ideally, like other former presidents, especially the failed ones, Trump would largely now be a figure for the history books. Ideally, CPAC’s speech would be the start of the former president’s usual lucrative, but mostly unimportant touring tour. Yet the chilling prospect of Trump 2024 remains. Nearly 60% of Trump voters want him to run again, and 76% would support him in the GOP primary if he did, according to a new Suffolk-USA Today poll. If he formed a new party instead, it wouldn’t be necessary that at this point almost half would abandon the GOP to join it. As long as this threat to the country’s future remains, with each death milestone taken, it is worth remembering the outsized role Trump played in a wholly incompetent pandemic response and the heavy human toll that has taken him. accompanied.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos