Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa for broken promises





Former Karnataka chief minister and top Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticized the state and central governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for broken promises to the people. The synonym for lie is Narendra Modi. His speeches before the elections and the current conditions are completely opposite. The people who sang Modi, Modi were duped. His true colors will be on display by Congress, he posted in Kannada on Twitter with the hashtag #BJPFailsIndia. Siddaramaiah also targeted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, saying if the latter could not manage the state’s finances, why was he still in power. He added that Yediyurappa should step aside and allow those with the power to continue. Also read: Narendra Modis new political narrative Congress, the main opposition in Karnataka, has increased the stake against the BJP whose government has been rocked by dissent and lack of funds due to reduced revenue inflows to the Center. Yediyurappa found himself seemingly isolated within his own government and party, leaving himself more vulnerable to opposition attacks. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said the party will take decisions to corner the government and express its clear position on issues like the reservation in the coming days. Siddaramaiah also attacked donations collected for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and asked for details of the collections. We are also building a Ram Mandir in our village. Even we have faith in God. Our beliefs are our personal problems and should not be used as a political tool. It is unfortunate that @ BJP4India executives are using Ram Mandir’s construction for their political benefits, Siddaramaiah said on Saturday. KS Eshwarappa, top BJP leader and cabinet minister, criticized Siddaramaiah’s comments on Sunday. Who is he to request an account? He asked. Former chief minister and leader of (secular) Janata Dal HD Kumaraswamy, who allied with the BJP in the upper house of the state legislature, also questioned donations collected by people on behalf of of the temple. He even said people threatened him to donate to the cause. Yediyurappa faces challenges not only from the opposition or his own government, but also from the communities that have traditionally supported him throughout his political career. Shivakumar also invited all disgruntled elements of the BJP to join Congress. Sharath Bachegowda, Hosakote’s lawmaker and son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, is expected to join Congress later this month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos