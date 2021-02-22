PM Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today





File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan PM Imran Khan will travel to Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs He will be briefed on the reasons for the PTI setback in the PK-63 poll Prime Minister will hold also meetings with the provincial cabinet and the KP Assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs, especially after the shocking loss in the Nowshera poll, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The Prime Minister will be informed of the reasons for the failure of the PTI in the partial ballot of PK-63 and will hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and members of the assembly.

He will also meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman during the visit.

According to details from the sources, the success of the candidates for the Senate election will be discussed in the meetings. The Premier will also be briefed on provincial government affairs.

Read more: Pervez Khattak’s brother withdrawn from KP cabinet after PTI’s reverse at PK-63 by poll

The ruling PTI suffered a shocking defeat in the last few weeks of voting, where a PML-N candidate won the election.

Khattak accuses ECP of facilitating PML-N victory

Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak alleged that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) helped the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) steal the public office, The News reported on Monday.

Speaking as the main guest at the final match of a cricket tournament at Pahari Katikhel here, he claimed the PTI candidate won the by-election.

Khattak said the ECP helped the PML-N steal the public trust, saying it had all the evidence.

He said Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed will speak at a press conference in Islamabad today (Monday) with Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel, NAM Dr Imran Khattak and a panel of lawyers to share all details with the media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos