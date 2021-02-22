China increasingly isolated on the international scene

TTT-New Delhi: The non-trust relationship between China and the United States emerged recently – despite the two countries’ expected willingness for bilateralism – after Joe Biden spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to stress the need for better relations, but simultaneously expressed concern over coercion and economic injustice and sidestepped the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang and excessive actions against Taiwan.

Xi jinpings reactionary respond that this was China’s internal affairs and that the United States should treat these issues with respect and caution, stressed Beijing’s stubborn stance and refusal to talk more about issues that have now become subjects of international discussion.

With the United States not yet willing to lift tariffs on China for the time being, and also not intending to reduce its military presence in Asia, Xi Jinping, upon hearing this, had furrows visible on the forehead.

The US administration has already begun a review of its strategy towards China which has, in turn, prompted Beijing to show its double weight in speech and action by following Mao’s slogan to resist America and help the Korea – first seen during the Korean War.

Now Beijing is strategizing to bring the United States to its knees diplomatically and may stage a campaign of disinformation against Washington.

As such, Beijing sees many countries in the Asia-Pacific region as alternative poles for its support system, and the ongoing withdrawal of its army from the Indian border can easily be characterized as a step in the right direction for it. future Sino-Chinese cordial. reports.

The Chinese Kuaishou app was used to spread rumors that the United States was responsible for certain aspects of the coronavirus during the peak of the pandemic.

It is currently not possible for China to plant stories against the United States directly or atop its own image, through stories similar to the shape of China becoming the largest economy by 2028, ahead of the United States, as we have seen recently.

Both countries have their own issues to deal with and neither of them needs them at the moment.

Beijing has more enemies than friends, and its dream of being a superpower is more and more distant.

He added the UK to his “ enemy list ” after deciding to ban BBC World News on mainland China.

The health of the people and the environmental problems of the country are two major problems that China is currently facing.

The United States, meanwhile, is worried about its declining economy and rising youth unemployment rates under new President Joe Biden.

The United States and China are unable to hold armed clubs against each other because it would spell disaster as China plans.

The United States is flexible, but China’s rigidity stems from its strong distrust of Taiwan, Japan, India and of course, now, the United States as well as a few countries in the United States. European Union.

Confusion reigns also on the side of the United States, which faces an adversary who also serves as a huge trading partner.

In the event of a direct confrontation, the United States may discover many economic trenches leading to the reversal of its own development.

China, meanwhile, fears being isolated on the international circuit, and the shock of EU countries not granting it market economy status has pushed it further to rethink its foreign policy.