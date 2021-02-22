Politics
Iran, IAEA propose ‘temporary solution’ before nuclear deal deadline
Vienna – The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday announced a “temporary solution” to allow inspections of Iranian facilities to continue after days of talks with officials, giving a necessary respite from diplomatic negotiations.
However, Rafael Grossi admitted that under the new three-month agreement, the International Atomic Energy Agency would not have the same level of access after a law came into force on Tuesday limiting certain inspections. .
Grossi’s visit to Iran came amid heightened efforts between US President Joe Biden’s administration, European powers and Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal which had been on the brink of collapse since Donald Trump stepped down. withdrew from it and then imposed sanctions on the nation. .
In December, Iran’s conservative-dominated parliament passed legislation requiring the suspension of certain inspections if the United States did not lift sanctions by this Sunday.
Tehran had notified the UN body that if the suspensions were lifted, it would suspend “voluntary transparency measures”, including inspections of non-nuclear sites, including military sites suspected of nuclear-related activities.
Grossi said under the new “temporary technical arrangement… there is less access, let’s be honest.
“But we were still able to retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work,” he added.
“What we have agreed is something viable, it is useful to bridge this gap that we have now, it saves the situation now,” Grossi told reporters after returning to Vienna.
Under the temporary agreement, Tehran will record and keep for “three months information on certain activities and monitoring equipment,” said the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO).
“During this period, the IAEA will not have access to this information,” the statement said, appearing to confirm comments by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that the law requires the government to “not provide the tapes” of cameras on sites at the IAEA. .
“If the sanctions are completely lifted within three months, Iran will provide this information to the IAEA, otherwise the information will be deleted forever,” the statement added.
Zarif had signaled that the Islamic republic wanted to avoid a “deadlock” on inspections, but also warned that it could move further away from its commitments if Washington does not lift sanctions.
Grossi had said earlier that his hope of visiting Tehran was “to stabilize a situation which was very volatile”.
“I think this technical understanding does it so that other political discussions at other levels can take place, and above all we can avoid a situation in which we would have been, in practical terms, blind,” he said. added.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi admitted on Saturday that his country’s inspection capacity would be “reduced by around 20 to 30 percent” when Tuesday’s law comes into force.
Grossi declined to give his own estimate of the reduction in IAEA inspection capacity, but said the number of inspectors would not be reduced and the agency would still be able to conduct instant probes. .
Biden has pledged to resume talks over Tehran’s nuclear program as part of a shift from Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy towards the Islamic Republic.
Tehran has repeatedly stated that it is ready to return to its nuclear commitments, provided that Washington takes the first step in lifting the sanctions that have caused great economic suffering on Iran.
But Zarif warned that if the sanctions were not lifted, his country would continue to reduce its commitments under the 2015 agreement with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.
The stockpile of “enriched uranium will increase”, he said, stressing that Tehran had the right, under the agreement, to cease to respect its commitments “totally or partially” if the other parties do not respect. not theirs.
“We are still in the partial phase,” Zarif said. “We can be total.”
European Union political director Enrique Mora proposed an “informal meeting” involving Iran, with Washington agreeing in principle.
Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran was considering the proposal and discussing it with “friends and allies” China and Russia.
Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of neighboring Turkey, said on Sunday that there was a “window of opportunity” for the lifting of sanctions against Iran, calling it “legal and logical”.
