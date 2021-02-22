Imran Khan will not be prime minister after Gillani victory in Senate polls: ex-president Asif Zardari





Imrans’ prime minister’s post will end once Gillani wins the seat of Senate speaker, said Asif Ali Zardari Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani calls on former president Asif Ali Zardari The two men discussed the political situation in the country and the Senate elections of March 3

KARACHI: Imran Khan will no longer be prime minister once Yusuf Raza Gillani becomes Senate Speaker, former President Asif Ali Zardari said.

Gillani, a former prime minister, discussed Pakistan’s political situation and upcoming Senate polls in a meeting with Zardari on Sunday.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders were also present.

Zardari informed them of his contacts with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“It’s time for the selected [government] be worried, ”Zardari said as quoted by The News.

The PDM will surprise the government in the senatorial elections, he said, adding that he had urged the PDM to challenge the polls unanimously and the result was overwhelming.

He said the results of the Senate polls would be even worse for the PTI government.

PTI meets with leaders of GDA and MQM-P

In another meeting, the PTI sent a high-level delegation on Sunday to meet with the leaders of its allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The meeting was held with the aim of winning the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Senate polls in Sindh.

The leaders of the three political parties, who are also coalition partners in the federal government and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly, agreed to jointly participate in the senatorial elections on March 3 and reflected to several strategies for the distribution of tickets for five seats. of the upper house of parliament, including three generals, and one each reserved for technocrats and women, The News reported.

They also discussed steps to curb the horse trade in Senate polls. The PTI delegation included three federal ministers Asad Umar, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Muhammad Mian Soomro and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Sheikh is a PTI candidate for the Islamabad Senate polls. At noon, the PTI delegation met the leaders of the MQM-P at the latter’s office in Karachis Bahadurabad where they debated the strategy for the next senatorial elections. MQM-P official Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, deputy official Aamir Khan, senior leader Faisal Sabzwari, federal minister Syed Aminul Haque, former mayor Waseem Akhtar and others represented their party at the meeting.

