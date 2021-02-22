The oath of nine members of the Ombudsman in the presence of President Joko Widodo





NUSADAILY.COM – JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo attended the oath of office of the nine members of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2021-2026 at the State Palace on Monday. ALSO READ: The agenda of Commission II DPR RI Test adapted and appropriate for 18 ombudsman candidates 2021-2026 The appointment of the nine presidents, vice-presidents and members of the Indonesian Mediator was based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) No. 36 P regarding the appointment of the Mediator Member of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2021-2026 term of February 19, 2021 . “By Allah, I swear / promise that in order to get this post directly or indirectly using any name or method I do not give or promise anything to anyone,” a member of the Indonesian Ombudsman told President Joko Widodo of the State Palace in Jakarta. “I promise / swear to fulfill my obligations as president and member of the Ombudsman in the best and fairest way. I swear / promise to do or not to do something in this position will never directly or indirectly accept any promise or gift from anyone, ”they said. READ ALSO: PPUU DPD RI discusses strengthening ombudsman oversight – Noktahmerah.com “I swear / promise to stand firm on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution as well as existing legislation. I swear / promise to maintain confidentiality on matters known while fulfilling my obligations, ”said the oath of office of Ombudsman RI member. The nine members of the Indonesian mediator are: 1. Mokhammad Najih as president and member

2. Bobby Hamzar Rafinu as Vice-President and member simultaneously

3. Dadan Suparjo Suharmawijaya as a member

4. Hery Susanto as a member

5. Indraza Marzuki Rais as a member READ ALSO: Ombudsman meets inspectors throughout Bali to ensure ASN neutrality in Pilkada – Beritaloka.com 9 Names of the members of the Indonesian Mediator Previously, Committee II of the DPR RI had approved 9 names of members of the RI Mediator on the basis of an aptitude and compliance test on January 27, 2021. They come from 18 people who were selected by the selection committee (pansel) from July 17 to December 2, 2020. The backgrounds of the different members of the Indonesian mediator are: 1. Mokhammad Najih was previously a lecturer at the University of Muhammadiyah Malang

2. Bobby Hamzar Rafinu (ministry responsible for the coordination of ASN)

3. Dadan Suparjo Suharmawijaya (member of the Indonesian Mediator 2016-2021)

4. Hery Susanto (Director of Operations of PT Grage Nusantara Global) 5. Indraza Marzuki Rais (Head of SPI PT Perikanan Nusantara Persero)

6. Jemsly Hutabarat (employee of PT GNF Aeroasia)

7. Johanes Widijantoro (lecturer at Atmajaya University)

8. Robertus Na Endi Jaweng (researcher and chairman of the regional committee for monitoring the implementation of autonomy)

9. Yeka Hendra Fatika (Head of the Food Agriculture Research and Advocacy Center) Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Secretary of State Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and other relevant officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.(ros)







