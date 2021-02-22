PTI’s Faisal Vawda, ECP published opinions in Senate appointment case





The Electoral Tribunal issued opinions to Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda and the Election Commission of Pakistan in a case challenging the nomination of the PTI deputy in the senatorial elections.

At a hearing on Monday, the court summoned responses from the parties on Tuesday, February 23.

On February 20, lawyer Qadir Khan Mandokhail challenged the decision of the returning officers to approve the Vawdas’ nomination papers. He told the court the chief was hiding the truth about his US citizenship and did not deserve to hold public office. “For these reasons, Vawda’s candidacies should be rejected and his tickets should be canceled,” Mandokhail asked the court.

He added that when these reservations were passed on to the returning officers, he rejected them. “The agent’s actions were illegal and unconstitutional.”

Following this, the court ordered Vawda to appear in court and respond to the allegations.

Earlier this month, Sindh PTI leaders including Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, PTI District Chairman Sukkur, Mubeen Jatoi, Allah Bux Unnar and Raja Khan Jhakrani, wrote a letter to Sindh governor Imran Ismail , expressing their reservations against the Senate ticket awarded to Vawda.

They wrote that they were extremely disappointed with the whole process.

These reservations were, however, lifted by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a parliamentary session on February 17.

Dual nationality Vawdas

A report revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers for the 2018 general election on June 11, 2018, while still holding U.S. citizenship. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to renounce his US citizenship on June 22, 2018, and he received a certificate on June 25, 2019. The process usually takes weeks or even months. according to the News.

A petition was filed for his disqualification under section 62 (i) (f). The law deems it necessary that all members of parliament are sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63 (1) (c) of the Constitution states that a person cannot be elected or chosen as a member of Parliament and cannot be elected if he or she ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires citizenship of a foreign state.

On October 17, 2018, two leaders of the PML-N were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationality. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenship when they applied.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos