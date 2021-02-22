“Islamagood” not “Islamabad”? Online petition seeks renaming of Pakistan’s capital





Recently, an online petition to rename Pakistan’s national capital, Islamabad, began to make the rounds on the Internet.

This petition was created by a Bangladeshi national based in Canada, Ayham Abrar, and was addressed to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The campaign sought to change the name from “Islama-bad” to “Islama-good”. Although the petition was launched around 7 months ago, it has gained attention on social media in recent days.

Screenshot of the petition via change.org

In his petition, Ayham said, “Islam is good. Pakistan loves Islam. Why IslamaBAD? Love Bangladesh. After the campaign went viral on social media, it drew around 384 signatures as of Monday morning. It should be mentioned that the petitioner had set a target of 500 signatures.

Internet users make jokes at the expense of the online campaign

A Haider Ali claimed that Islamabad’s name was somehow Islamophobic. He wrote: “There is a petition to change the name of Islamabad to Islamagood because IslamaBad sounds Islamophobic.” Another user (@raisvhhh) took photos of the petitioner. She said: “Why islamaBAD? should be islamaGOOD… love from Bangladesh ”

There is a petition to change the name of Islamabad to Islamagood because IslamaBad sounds Islamophobic. pic.twitter.com/IvOf4k9FlL

Haider Ali (@Jaded_Wanderer) February 19, 2021

why islamaBAD? should be islama GOOD love from Bangladesh

raisa (@raisvhhh) February 17, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote: “People who signed a petition to change the name from IslamaBAD to IslamaGOOD. Guys file another petition, it should be Pakistan ZindaGOOD, not ZindaBAD. “

People who signed a petition to change the name from IslamaBAD to IslamaGOOD. Guys file another petition, it should be Pakistan ZindaGOOD, not ZindaBAD.

Alina (@AlinaManiar) February 20, 2021

Parody account Gobi Faizi tweeted: “Petition to change the name of Bangladesh to Promotegladesh. We Muslim brothers must stand up for each other.

Petition to change the name of Bangladesh to Promotegladesh We must stand up for each other. # SayNotGoOffensiveMuslimStateNames # islamagood

Gobi Faizi (@Gobi_Faizi) February 19, 2021

IU Amir tweeted that those who understand Urdu know the meaning of ‘Abad’. “Who is the Urdu teacher of these people?” He stressed.

Some people on social media are launching a campaign to change the name from ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ People who know the meaning of ‘Abad’ pic.twitter.com/jreqSe8zLV

IUAmir (@ IUAmir1) February 21, 2021 Petitioner posts campaign updates

While posting updates on his petition, Ayham Abrar informed, “Hi everyone, Ayham here, I just wanted to reach out to you to let you know that we just passed 113 signatures on our petition! Thanks a lot for your help! Will you help me gain more support by sharing this petition with ten other people? He stressed: “If there are enough of us to sign, we cannot be ignored.

Screenshot of the tweet

The name “Islamabad” actually means “the city of Islam”. Contrary to what Ayham had suggested, the name is a combination of two words “Islam” and “Abad” and not “Bad”.







