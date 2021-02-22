Civil lawsuit against Donald Trump will be a rare test of limitations on free speech | Staff columnists





To win the case, Thompson would have to prove that Trump and Giuliani conspired with those who attacked the Capitol. It would not be enough to simply show that the attackers were inspired by Trump’s speech or by Giulianis’ repeated claims that the election was stolen. A conspiracy requires an agreement to commit an illegal act and the intention to do so.

The simplest defense strategy would be to claim that the words he spoke on January 6 and before were protected by the First Amendment. Just as the government cannot put you in jail for protected speech, the government cannot hold you civilly responsible for constitutionally protected speech. Having to pay damages would violate your rights to free speech.

The Brandenburg Standard says that speech can only be penalized if it aims to incite imminent anarchic action and is in fact likely to produce that anarchic action. The second part of the test should be easy to meet in the Trump case, as the January 6 attacks did indeed occur right after Trump spoke. The hardest part would be to show that Trumps ‘words were directed towards incitement, a standard that likely requires proof of Trumps’ intention to incite, or proof that his words were literally directed towards inciting. violence or both.

Based on the evidence we have seen so far, Thompsons’ complaint may not be able to meet this standard. Even if Thompson could convince a jury that Trump and Giuliani conspired with the attackers, Thompson cannot win unless a judge first determines that Trump’s conduct violated Brandenburg. Because of this, Trump would be likely to immediately raise his First Amendment defense, asking the judge to dismiss the case before it goes to trial.

