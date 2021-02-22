Politics
Key action to revive Sino-US relations
Key conversations have taken place between Beijing and Washington since Joe Biden took office as U.S. president a month ago, and observers have expressed cautious optimism about the relationship. They said patience was needed to see if the United States would turn the possibilities into reality to get bilateral cooperation back on track.
Recent high-level exchanges, especially the phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and Biden, have caught the world’s attention.
Media and diplomats have said that the stability of US-China relations is vital to the international community amid growing calls for stronger global collaboration on issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their telephone interview on February 11, Xi told Biden that the China-U.S. Relationship is at a key moment, new possibilities are expected for its improvement, and the two countries should make joint efforts in the same direction on a range of bilateral and global issues. .
Biden said the United States and China must avoid conflict and that they could work together on climate change and many other issues.
The phone conversation, their first interview since Biden’s inauguration, took place on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year and experts believed it laid the groundwork for a future engagement.
Also this month, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, described in detail the possibilities for the two countries to work together in dialogue with the National Committee on US-China Relations.
On February 6, Yang spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said the two sides should respect the other’s best interests.
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said in a recent interview with CNN that if the two countries make the right choice and put their relations back on a stable and constructive path, “there is great potential and an opportunity “for them to work together for mutual benefit and for the common benefit of the world.
Xu Yicong, a researcher at the China Foundation for International Studies and a former ambassador to Cuba, said that while the new US leader has sent out positive signals, future Washington initiatives should be closely scrutinized to see if there has a tangible and positive result. of the Biden administration.
Beijing has kept a cool head in handling international affairs, including its relations with Washington, Xu added.
China-U.S. Relations will experience changes unlike those seen with the previous US administration or over 40 years ago, and “such changes will surely bring enormous benefits to both countries and the world. if they are exploited in an appropriate way, ”said Xu.
Currently, the thorny issues at the top of the Sino-US bilateral agenda include trade, tariffs and the fallout from trade disputes that erupted under the previous US administration.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that Washington “will assess what we think is appropriate in the future,” while maintaining the tariffs collected.
The United States should “answer the call of business and visionary people at home and abroad to correct their wrong approach” and work with China to strengthen dialogue and communication for development. healthy and stable bilateral relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.
Yuan Zheng, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said interactions between Beijing and Washington over the past decades “show that pressuring and coercing China has been futile to good. regards “.
Mutual respect for each other’s basic interests such as the Taiwan issue and the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang is essential at this time to avoid major conflicts, Yuan said.
“We need patience now to see if the United States will have another positive response” given the generally negative atmosphere and attitude toward China in the United States, Yuan said.
Zhu Guangyao, former vice finance minister, told a forum last month that the two countries should also restart communication in various fields and gradually return to normal communications.
Wang Fan, vice president of the China Foreign University, said that forging a model of understanding based on peaceful coexistence and win-win collaboration “is a common task for the world’s two largest economies, which also meets the world’s expectations. “.
Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and responding to climate change are, respectively, the short-term and long-term challenges for the global community, Wang said.
