Donald Trump “ offered Kim Jong Un to go home on Air Force One ”

PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 22, 2021 9:31 a.m.

According to a new BBC documentary, Donald Trump has offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a return home on Air Force One after a summit in Hanoi two years ago.

Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that featured headline-grabbing summits and a declaration of love from the former US president.

But no substantial progress has been made as the process stalled after the couple’s Hanoi meeting broke up on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

According to a BBC documentary, “Trump Takes on the World,” the US president “stunned even the most seasoned diplomats” by giving Kim a lift at Air Force One after the 2019 summit in Vietnam.

If Kim had accepted the offer, it would have put the North Korean leader – and possibly some of his entourage – inside the President’s official plane and seen him enter northern airspace. Korean, raising multiple security concerns.

In fact, Kim refused.

“President Trump offered Kim an offer to go home on Air Force One,” Matthew Pottinger, the top Asian expert on Trump’s National Security Council, told the BBC over the weekend.

“The president knew Kim had arrived for a multi-day train ride across China to Hanoi and the president said, ‘I can get you home in two hours if you want. Kim refused. “

For his first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018, Kim hitchhiked on an Air China plane, with Beijing keen to hold on to North Korea – whose existence as a buffer state firmly keeps US troops in the south far from the borders of China – within its sphere of influence.

During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse of the interior of his presidential state car – a $ 1.5 million Cadillac also known as “The Beast” – in a show by their new friendly relationship.

But last month, Kim said the United States was the “greatest enemy” of its nuclear nation, adding that “Washington’s policy against North Korea will never change” no matter “who is in power.”

North Korean state media have yet to refer to Joe Biden – who beat Trump in last year’s election – as US president.

