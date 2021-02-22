Fate of Lebaran’s 2021 homecoming discussed by Jokowi ministers







Jakarta – Soon, Indonesian Muslims will enter the month of Ramadan. is back to basics for Eid 2021 will it be banned again like last year to avoid the increase in positive COVID-19 cases? Here is the statement of President Joko Widodo. “As for going home, it is still in discussion between the coordinating ministers, whether it’s like last year, but of the 4 times we had a long weekend yesterday, all have increased by more than 40 percent, “President Joko Widodo said at the meeting. with the editor in chief of the Presidential Secretariat YouTube uploaded last week. The government, as Jokowi said, does not want to repeat the peak in positive COVID-19 cases after the long vacation or the long weekend. “This is the last one that has yet to be seen, but the previous New Year (holiday) and before it was over 40 percent. I said, don’t repeat it, we’ve been through it 4 times when we repeat our pride. Only what kind of coming home I can’t say about coming home, “Jokowi said. Previously, question back to basics for Eid 2021, The Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, Tjahjo Kumolo, has proposed reducing the holidays. He suggested that the Eid al-Fitr holiday be offered this year without additional collective leave. Meanwhile, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has not recommended people return home and travel during this year’s Eid holiday in order to reduce transmission of the corona virus (Covid- 19) which is still high. Budi called on the people of Indonesia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which falls around May 13 by staying at home only. “There is a trend that every time a long vacation with high mobility, the average positive cases increase by 30 to 40 percent. We see that the Eid, Christmas and New Years holidays of the last year also have a very high impact, ”Budi said. “Now the next big long feast is the Eid feast. Please advise that if you can only do this at home. Because of this, don’t let what was done right, now we have to repeat it because there is an increase in positive cases again ”, he added. Reflecting on the Chinese New Year holiday yesterday, Budi said people’s mobility was not too high. He hopes this can reduce the number of corona transmissions in the future. “We are grateful for the Chinese New Year yesterday that mobility did not increase too high. We will see what the impact will be in the next two weeks but God willing (the case of corona transmission) does is not high, ”Budi said. Holiday list and back to basics for Eid 2021





