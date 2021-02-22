Boris Johnson’s announcement today: the exact time the PM will address the nation on Monday evening





Boris Johnson will make an announcement to the nation later this evening, outlining his roadmap for how and when lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in England. The prime minister is expected to present a three-step plan for how the country will exit the national lockdown at a press conference tonight (Monday, February 22). The announcement comes after Mr Johnson chaired a meeting of senior ministers, known as the Covid S committee, on Sunday to finalize his roadmap before it was approved by Cabinet on Monday. He will then unveil the plans to MPs in the House of Commons later this afternoon and then lead a press conference in Downing Street on Monday evening. The official announcement will take place in the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m. The prime minister will then speak to the nation in a televised speech at 7 p.m., according to reports. Schools have apparently already been told they will reopen on March 8 and visitors to nursing homes can hold hands with family members in care, reports The mirror. Newspapers reported that his plan to exit the roadmap could allow the resumption of outdoor leisure activities, like golf and tennis, and even picnics in March. Outdoor gatherings between two separate households could take place by Easter as a first step towards relaxed gathering rules, according to The Sun and The Telegraph. Hairdressers may have to wait until the end of April to reopen, the newspapers report. Downing Street apparently plans to allow non-essential stores to reopen in April, the Times reports. It comes after Mr Johnson pledged that all adults in the UK will be urged to receive the vaccine by July 31, two months ahead of schedule. This gives hope that the worst lockdown may be over soon and the country can finally get back to some sort of normalcy. Mr Johnson said: I want to see the deployment go further and faster in the coming weeks. We will now aim to give every adult a jab by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable earlier, and take additional steps to ease some of the restrictions in place.







