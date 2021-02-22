Morning briefing from Agence Anadolu February 21, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has recorded more than 7,800 infections and more than 7,200 recoveries. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the country’s number of cases has exceeded 2.63 million, with recoveries exceeding 2.51 million. The death toll from the virus has reached 27,983, with 80 more deaths. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Turkey administered nearly 6.56 million vaccines. More than 5.51 million people received their first dose of the vaccine, while second doses were given to more than one million. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his nation and the United States share more common interests than “differences of opinion” and that Ankara is keen to “strengthen” cooperation with Washington. He, However, added that Turkey expects a “clear position from all our allies, especially after the treacherous terrorist attack in which 13 Turks were martyred last week”. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that the country will start to gradually normalize coronavirus restrictions from March 1. Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) turned to Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter for strategic advice on protecting its rights under the F-35 fighter jet program. The Ankaras general prosecutor’s office presented a summary of the proceedings against nine deputies of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), accused of being instigators of terrorism during the incidents in Kobani in 2014. Turkish Coast Guard rescued 36 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek Coast Guard off Dikili in Izmir province Global COVID-19 Updates The global infection tally has exceeded 111 million, according to the United States-based Johns Hopkins University. The Indian Department of Health has announced that after days of steady decline, several states are starting to see a spike in cases. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country has registered and its health ministry has approved a third vaccine for public use. The G7 and the EU have pledged to double their contributions to the COVAX facility. Other global developments EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Myanmar security forces to end violence against protesters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a common transatlantic strategy towards the world powers, Russia and China, describing it as a major task ahead. Sudan has accused Ethiopia of escalating amid growing tensions between the two neighbors over a disputed border region. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and senior EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel urged closer ties between the bloc and the United States Tunisian Rached Ghannouchi sent a letter to President Kais Saied, urging him to call a meeting between the two and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to discuss ways to end a deadlock over a recent cabinet reshuffle At least five people have been killed in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in consecutive explosions caused by sticky bombs during the morning rush hour. A Palestinian was injured Friday when Israeli forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

