Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Modi calls on party leaders to educate farmers and strengthen grassroots support for new laws

Farmer unrest and upcoming assembly polls in five states dominated the speech at the one-day BJP conclave of national bureau members on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on officials to raise awareness at the grassroots level of the benefits to farmers from the three agricultural laws and other good governance measures.

With the farmers’ protest showing no sign of an end soon, the BJP meeting devoted most of its political resolution to how farm laws will help farmers at all stages of production from harvest, storage and farmers to get the right price for their harvest. The party decided to launch a 15-day campaign to reach farmers on the three laws and inform them of its benefits.

The campaign will also expose false propaganda from the Congress-led opposition on the issue. The conclave, the first such exercise where leaders were physically present since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, also discussed the general strategy for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, of Kerala and Pondicherry, subject to polls. Officials from those states presented reports on the prospects and challenges the party faces in the April-May elections. In addition to the members of the national office, the presidents of the state units of the BJP, the secretaries general of state (organization) and the appointed leaders in charge and co-charge of the states also attended the meeting.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Modi said the BJP is not working with the sole aim of winning the elections and coming to power, but also with the mission of bringing comprehensive development to the country. He said the party should increase its political presence with this motto in mind. He listed various measures like the goods and services tax, agricultural laws and the Covid response that have helped the country. Modi stressed that a positive atmosphere of development prevails in the country and that this will help the economy to grow and attract investment.

The BJP passed a political resolution focusing on agricultural laws, how the Covid pandemic has been handled by the Modi government, and the great work our scientists are doing in developing two vaccines. The resolution praised Modi not only for saving lives, but also for taking care of the poor and migrants through Prime Minister Garib Kalyan’s plan, providing a free ration of 80 crore people, a direct transfer of profits and labor law reforms. The resolution also stressed that the exemption from the TMC in West Bengal, which is undemocratic, oppressive and practices the policy of appeasement, must be rejected in the elections. BJP Vice-Chairman Mukul Roy then presented a report on the challenges the party faces in the state and the way forward to achieve victory at the polls.

Earlier, in his speech, the PM praised the party’s work in West Bengal, saying that much has been accomplished but more needs to be done to win the state. The BJP has also expressed confidence in maintaining Assam and hopes to come to power in Pondicherry. In Tamil Nadu, the party is pinning its hopes on alliance partner AIADMK to improve its seat count, while in Kerala it works to become the third pole after Congress and the left.



BJP leader JP Nadda announced that the party would launch a 15-day campaign to reach farmers from the neighborhood and district level to states on farm laws. BJP members will meet with farmers and strengthen agricultural producer organizations (OPFs) to support them. The executives will also talk to tribal communities about efforts to improve their livelihoods through the Van Dhan program. Party officials were also tasked with informing people of efforts to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient).

