Why Christians Follow Donald Trump | Notice





The religious blindness in my turn of Jack Miller’s support for Trump on February 7 prompted a Christian to answer his questions. I suspect many have struggled with some of the same issues. I will try to answer as briefly as possible.

Christians are pro-life. There are about ten methods of contraception. The problem is, abortion has become big business and is done until and after birth; the methods are horrible. Since Roe v. Wade, more than 60 million babies have been aborted at taxpayer expense. Now Democrats want our taxes to pay for all abortions in the world.

Yes, we want to protect God’s creation; but the Paris climate agreement was a farce. Only the United States took it seriously. China will remedy this in 2030, and India will make no improvements while planning to install 1,200 additional coal-fired power stations. G20 scientists around the world recommend nuclear power (cleanest, safest, most reliable), but someone has pushed solar / wind (unreliable and more polluting than coal / fracking hydraulic).

Pat Robertson said Trump came to power as a mandate from God. Why? Trump was not a politician; he was a Democrat before he was a Republican. As a wise businessman, he couldn’t stand what was going on. He loved his country and ran to drain the swamp and stop the bleeding.

Jesus preached against the love of money and urged to give to the least of us. Some say Trump is going against this. Is that so? To offset the impact of his trade war, President Trump sent some $ 20 billion in aid to farmers. His stimulus package included funding for the Paycheck Protection Program ($ 284 billion), education ($ 82 billion), child care ($ 10 billion), housing assistance ( $ 25 billion), clean energy and fossil fuels, and vaccine distribution, among other benefits. Trump has given his salary back to the America he loves. Who else does this?

Trump is a racist (i.e. Charlottesville), they said. All colors are precious in the sight of God. Accept. Trump has made it clear that racism is evil, and that members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists shy away from anything we cherish as Americans. Also, as I have said many times before, regardless of the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag and we are all created by the same Almighty God. Be careful, fake news distorts the facts.

Why do his believers still somehow remain in his flock? In short, Trump blocked taxpayer dollars from going to universities that spread the poison of anti-Semitism / anti-Christianity, said he was the first president to hold a United Nations meeting on religious freedom calling on all nations to fight religious persecution, first launched the International Freedom Alliance promoting religious freedom and 25 nations have already joined us. He has taken historic steps to defend religious freedom and the constitutional right to pray in public schools, pursued medical breakthroughs to save premature babies, and said that every child is made equal by the hand of Almighty God.

Why do many Christians see him as an odious human being? Maybe they need to look at their roots. None of us are perfect, we are all sinners.

But luckily, we have a loving God, a forgiving God who looks into our hearts to determine who will lead his cause.

Do we allow his insults, his tweets? No! Do we like what he did for America and Christians? You bet!

Democrats launched a full press attacking Trump before he took office, including the Russian dossier paid for by the Clinton Foundation. The attacks, disinformation and hatred continued for four long years and continue today. Of course, Christian fervor has grown and continues to grow!

Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown.

