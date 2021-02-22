Joe Biden is president, but Donald Trump’s election lies are still amplified by his media allies





USA Today and Suffolk U conducted a survey of 1,000 Trump voters, identified through the 2020 polls, last week. The results reaffirm that Donald Trump’s big lies are now part of the foundation of the Republican Party. Riot denial, for example: “Most Trump voters adopt a version of the events of January 6 that has been debunked by independent fact-checkers and law enforcement,” USA Today’s Susan Page wrote. . “When asked to describe what happened in the attack on Capitol Hill, 58% of Trump voters call it” primarily an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few supporters Trump. ”That’s more than double the 28% who call it“ a rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol. ”Four percent call it“ a President-inspired coup attempt Trump “.”

Trump has sometimes told audiences not to believe his eyes and ears and some of his fans obviously agreed. The Day of Terror MAGA on Capitol Hill has been flushed out by the Trump base. “Only 4% say the impeachment trial made them less favorable to Trump; 42% say it made them more favorable,” Page wrote. “Fifty-four percent say it hasn’t affected their support.”

The big lie about Trump’s election victory and Biden’s “robbery” is perpetuated largely because some people want to believe it and because a constellation of Trump propaganda sources are spreading a regime of dishonest news that supports. But it’s also important to see how the Big Lie is still flushed out and rehearsed in respectable TV shows.

Matt Negrin, a longtime critic of public affairs broadcasts, called ABC’s booking representative Steve Scalise on Sunday: “He was rewarded with 10 minutes of airtime and pushed the lie again.” wrote Negrin. “The networks are actively helping Republicans spread this lie.” Negrin also pointed out that lawmakers who deny the elections have been greeted on other network television shows in recent weeks, and said that “the only Sunday show that doesn’t deliver these Big Liars is ‘SOTU'” on CNN reps. ABC would say Scalise has been challenged, over and over again, by host Jon Karl. They would say viewers saw how Scalise dodged the questions and saw how Karl was holding him accountable. They would say the Monday’s “GMA” airs an exclusive interview with a policeman who defended the Capitol on 1/6. They’d say it’s all part of a media’s mission. But do those defenses persuade you when democracy is at stake ?

The new “lost cause”

>> Garry Kasparov wrote in response to Negrin: “It’s like giving airtime to people who sell bleach as a miracle cure, except even more dangerous.” He said “denying the integrity of the 2020 election is the new lost cause” and “the media will be partly responsible if they take root.” >> “Somehow,” observed CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “recognizing the truth today – about January 6 and the election – has become an outlier in the GOP and beyond . “>> Agree or disagree? “The greatest threat of disinformation and misinformation is domestic, currently led by political party leaders and backed up daily by media pressured back and forth by decades of bad faith pressure,” Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch wrote …

A “classic disinfo campaign”

Researcher Kate Starbird wrote on Sunday: ‘The’ big lie ‘(claiming massive voter fraud in the 2020 election) has several hallmarks of a classic disinformation campaign, including: designed to sow doubt (rather than convincing one explanation), pushes several (even contradictory ones), works to undermine democracy. “” It’s not about finding a coherent narrative, “Starbird wrote. “This is about creating doubt by throwing election fraud spaghetti at the wall. And unsurprisingly, the next step is to use those same false and misleading narratives for future voter suppression, which will make it harder for them. people to vote next time. ” CNN’s Zach Wolf recently wrote about it …

Tale of two GOPs

On Saturday night on “Judge Jeanine,” Lara Trump said her stepfather “is the leader of the Republican Party. He really is the person everyone will continue to turn to for help crossing the line – that we let’s talk about 2022 or beyond. ”Sunday morning on“ Meet the Press ”Chuck Todd asked Rep. Will Hurd,“ What role should former President Trump have in the future of the Republican Party? Doesn’t he have a role? “Hurd said” I think very little, if at all. “

Another takeaway from the new survey …

“In a USA TODAY / Suffolk poll in October 2016, 58% of Trump voters said Fox was their most trusted source of information. In the new poll, that number drops to 34%,” Page reported. “Confidence has grown in two relatively new media outlets that have made their reputations for defending Trump. Newsmax is the most trusted among 17% of Trump voters, followed by 9% for“ One America News.

>> Here is what David Paleologos from Suffolk said: The findings may reflect a “seismic shift in the landscape of reliable sources of information for Conservatives …”





