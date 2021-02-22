Following Jokowi’s leadership, Mahfud forms a team to study the ITE law





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD officially forming a team for the study of Law No. 11 of 2008 relating to electronic information and transactions ( UU ITE). The formation of this team is stipulated in the Decree of the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Kepmenko Polhukam) number 22 of 2021 concerning the Review Team of Laws on Information and Electronic Transactions of February 22, 2021. This team was set up to follow up on President Joko Widodo’s directive to review the ITE law, both in terms of implementation criteria and substance. “(Train) the team to discuss the substance, is it true that there is a rubber article,” Mahfud said at a press conference on Monday (2/22/2021) afternoon. Also Read: Highlight Buzzer and ITE Law, Busyro Calls on Situation to Switch to Neo Authoritarianism The organization and members of the ITE legal research team consist of a team of directors and an implementation team. The steering team itself is responsible for providing guidance and recommendations through the coordination, synchronization and control of ministries / agencies in order to carry out a study on the implementation of regulations in the field of information and electronic transactions. At the same time, one of the tasks of the implementation team is to coordinate the review of the substance of laws and regulations in the area of ​​electronic information and transactions. The management team itself consists of Mahfud, Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin and General Police Chief Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Also Read: Please Revise ITE Law, Baiq Nuril: So That There Are No More Victims Like Me Meanwhile, the implementation team itself is led by the Deputy for Legal and Human Rights Coordination at the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Sugeng Purnomo. This team has been working officially since the decision was taken, today Monday (22/2/2021).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos