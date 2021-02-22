China calls on US to stop ‘smearing’ CCP and stop supporting ‘separatist forces’ in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang

China on Monday urged the United States to stop “sullying” the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its one-party political system, lift trade sanctions, and end Washington’s support for “separatist forces. in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his annual Lanting Forum address focusing on China-US relations said the Biden administration should adjust former President Donald Trump’s harsh policies on Beijing. to verify its growing influence.

We do not intend to challenge or replace the United States. We are ready to have peaceful coexistence and seek common development with the United States, Wang said.

Likewise, we hope the United States will respect China’s fundamental interests, national dignity, and development rights. We urge the United States to stop sullying the political system of the CCP and China, to stop plotting or even supporting the false words and actions of the separatist forces in favor of “ Taiwan independence ”, and to stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in the internal affairs of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, he said.

We hope that the US side will adjust its policy as soon as possible, among other things, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese products, lift its unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and research and educational institutes, and abandon the irrational suppression of China. , did he declare.

Relations between China and the United States are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant’s aggressive military movements in the contested South China Sea and human rights.

US President Joe Biden, who spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for more than two hours in his first phone call on February 11, later said human rights violations in China would have repercussions and he said sends the message clearly to his Chinese counterpart in his talks.

In a CNN town hall on February 17, Biden said he pointed out to Xi during their lengthy conversation that the United States will continue to assert its role as a spokesperson for human rights on the world stage, including United Nations and other international agencies.

We must stand up for human rights. This is who we are, Biden, quoted by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, said.

There will be repercussions for China, and [Xi] knows it, he said.

China is striving to become the world leader and earn this nickname, and in order to do so, it must gain the trust of other countries. And as long as they are engaged in activities contrary to basic human rights, it will be difficult for them to do so, said Biden, whose administration is formulating its Chinese policy by reconfiguring that followed by Trump.

Biden, who met Xi a few times while they were both vice presidents, earlier said Xi lacked D bone, which is the democratic bone underlining the Chinese president’s autocratic style. , who became the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong after taking office. power in 2012.

After his talks with Xi, Biden also warned that if the United States does not “budge” on Chinese policy, “it will eat our lunch.”

Ahead of his call with Xi, Biden announced a new Defense Department task force to assess the US military’s strategy in China.

In addition to challenging China on various fronts including the origins of the coronavirus, Trump has launched sanctions on trade with Beijing and banned Chinese tech companies like Huawei, TikTok.

In his speech, Wang said it was important to step up the dialogue and properly manage the differences between the world’s two major economies.

Considering the differences between our two countries in social system, stage of development, history and culture, it is natural for us to have disagreements. What is crucial is to improve mutual understanding through dialogue and not allow our relations to be defined by disagreements, Wang said.

In recent years, the United States has virtually put a stop to bilateral dialogue at all levels. And this was one of the main reasons for the deterioration of Sino-US relations, he said.

He said the two sides should follow up the phone call between the two presidents, act in the fundamental interests of both peoples, adopt a forward-looking, open-minded and inclusive attitude, and reactivate or establish mechanisms dialogue in various fields and at different levels.

They should also engage in frank dialogues on a wide range of issues in order to explore effective ways to deal with sensitive issues, avoid risks and remove barriers, he said.

China is, as always, open to dialogue. We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and engage in dialogues aimed at resolving the issues, he said.

Wang spoke at the Lanting Forum, a platform initiated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to promote communication and exchange between government, business, academia, media and the public.