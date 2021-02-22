Lockdown questions ahead of Boris Johnson’s speech

The long-awaited details of the Prime Minister’s roadmap to come out of the lockout are expected to be revealed today.

For days, there is plenty of speculation about what steps the government will take to move England away from its current coronavirus restrictions.

Here are the answers to key questions ahead of Boris Johnson’s speech to Parliament and the ensuing speech to the nation.

How will the announcement go?

After spending the last week reviewing data on coronavirus deaths, cases, hospital admissions and the effect of the vaccine rollout, Boris Johnson will call a virtual cabinet meeting this morning to discuss the plan for The roadmap.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will make a statement in Parliament before hosting a televised press conference in the country at 7 p.m.

The roadmap will also be posted on the government’s website.

What form will the roadmap take?

The ministers stressed that the government is taking a cautious approach to ease restrictions.

The changes are expected to be rolled out in four stages.

Before each new step, the government will review data related to Covid to assess the impact of each easing.

So what will reopen the fist?

The government has previously said it will prioritize reopening schools, with March 8 being the target date for the return of students.

It is understood that as part of the first stage of easing the restrictions, all schools will be open from that date, while after-school sports and outdoor activities may also restart.

When can we see our friends and family again?

It is also understood that from March 8, people will be allowed to have one-on-one social distancing meetings with other people outside in a public space.

This means that friends and family can sit down for coffee or have a picnic in the park, which is currently not allowed under lockdown.

How about getting together as a group?

From March 29, more social contact is expected to be allowed, with outdoor gatherings allowed either under the rule of six or between two households.

This means that groups of up to six people from multiple households can meet outdoors, with a larger number allowed if the meeting is between two households only.

The rule change is supposed to be timed to coincide with the start of school holidays and to allow friends and families more flexibility to meet outside where the risk of Covid transmission is lower.

Are other changes expected?

Yes, from March 29 it is understood that outdoor sports facilities, for example tennis or basketball courts, will reopen.

Organized sport for adults and children, such as grassroots football, is also expected to return.

What will happen in the next steps of the roadmap?

The longer-term picture of the government’s plans is not yet clear.

Previous speculation has placed non-essential shopping alongside outdoor recreation and socializing as the next targeted areas for after-school relaxation.

Various reports have also suggested that hospitality could return at some point between the Easter weekend and May, with an initial focus on providing the outdoors.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed ministers are considering ensuring that people living in the same household are allowed to go on vacation together from April.

More details may still be revealed by the Prime Minister today, as much will depend on the success of the vaccine rollout and the government’s continued assessment of data related to Covid.

How does the government make decisions to ease restrictions?

The prime minister said his roadmap would contain four tests to ease restrictions.

The government will take into account the successful deployment of the vaccines, if there is evidence of reduced hospital admissions and deaths, the level of infection rates and the presence of any new variant of Covid.

This data will be reviewed before each step of the roadmap before measures are released further.