The liberation of Karabakh paves the way for regional development: expert

ISTANBUL

According to an expert from Azerbaijan, the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian occupation offers a greater chance for cooperation, peace and development in the region.

Vugar Bayramov, the president of the Baku-based Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD), said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to form a regional cooperation platform with six countries (Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia) prove beneficial in this regard.

“Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia are underway and a working group has also been established,” Bayramov told Anadolu news agency on the sidelines of a two-day conference in Istanbul. “At their first meeting held recently in Moscow, they discussed a corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan.”

Istanbul last week hosted “Turkey, Pakistan and Central Asia: Partnership for Peace”, a conference organized by the Turkish Center for Diplomatic Affairs and Political Studies in partnership with the Pakistan Lahore Center for Peace Research .

The Azerbaijani expert said: “Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed opening up transport, logistics and connectivity with Nakhichevan, which could lead to an increase in non-oil exports from the Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijan liberated its lands in Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia had occupied in the South Caucasus for nearly three decades, at the end of last year.

Ankara supported Baku throughout the 44-day battle, which ended on November 10 with a Moscow-brokered ceasefire.

The opening of a transit corridor connecting Azerbaijan to its enclave of Nakhichevan offers new opportunities for the region and gives Turkey direct access to the Caspian Sea.

Bayramov said the corridor would allow more exports from the Turkish side “because it will provide a chance for Turkish companies to export directly to markets in Central Asia and Asia.”

Easier transport, access to the EU market

The presidents of Turkey and Russia recently discussed regional issues, including Karabakh, during a phone call.

Erdogan suggested to Vladimir Putin that experts from both countries and Azerbaijan could hold talks on how to restore roads and rail transport lines in Nagorno-Karabakh more effectively under an agreement signed on 11 January.

“We believe that the post-war period will improve all countries,” said Bayramov, who heads the CESD.

Azerbaijani cooperation agreements with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, he added, facilitate the transport and supply of cargoes across the Caspian Sea.

“This is for Central Asia. A new corridor. A new opportunity to export efficiently to Turkish markets, and also to have direct access to European markets,” he said. “It is also a step towards Turkish integration.”

Five Turkish nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan form Central Asia.

Azerbaijan is not part of the Central Asian region but is ethnically Turkish and has close ties to Turkey.

“Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation is good for peace”

On the trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, Bayramov said joint projects would pave the way for further collaboration.

Turkish companies are investing in Nagorno-Karabakh and “we also expect Pakistani companies to engage in the phase of resurrection of the liberated territories,” he added.

He said that for Azerbaijan, Turkey is the second trading partner after Italy and the leading trading partner in non-oil exports and imports.

“The economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have also intensified in recent years, and we expect an increase in trade turnover in the future. Such cooperation will result in more joint projects and an increase in imports and of exports. “

“The cooperation between these countries is of a strategic nature,” Bayramov said. “This cooperation is important to promote regional peace.”

Turkey-Pakistan relations

Turkey and Pakistan have a lot of potential to increase economic relations, “but a lot of work has to be done,” said Salman Shah, financial affairs adviser to the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Pakistan is around $ 800 million, and the two countries are striving to increase it.

Asghar Zaidi, vice-chancellor of Government College University Lahore, said Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan have “great prospects” for partnership in higher education.

“We have a large increase in the youth population, and it will benefit the three countries if we could form a union of universities capable of conducting better education, research and investment in science and technology,” Zaidi told the ‘Anadolu agency. “It is high time for universities to come together.”

