To avoid clash with India, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s speech in Parliament-ANI





Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb. 22 (ANI): In an effort to avoid confrontation with India, Sri Lanka canceled a speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament, according to a report titled ‘Sri Lanka avoids conflict with India by canceling Khan’s Parliament speech ‘by Dar Javed published in Colombo Gazette, Colombo government cannot risk its relations with India as it is stuck in the Chinese debt trap and India is the savior of the world for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Covishield vaccines in Sri Lanka. In recent months there have been anti-Muslim sentiments in Sri Lanka as Buddhists protested over issues such as animal sacrifices in mosques. Imran is expected to Khan allegedly used the Muslim card during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had played the same card during his visit to Afghanistan last year. Javed said the Pakistani prime minister in 2012 backed the Taliban by claiming that the terrorist activities were a “holy war” justified by Islamic law. “He used the United Nations General Assembly to raise the Muslim cause, which has often been seen as interference in the internal affairs of other countries. In October 2020, he urged majority Muslim countries to demonstrate after the French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed concern over the murder of a teacher by a radical Islamist, and wrote to leaders of majority Muslim countries “to counter growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states,” the author said. Looking at past incidents, it is evident that “giving him (Imran Khan) a platform like Parliament to speak on would be like cutting the dice with death.” He would use the platform to make statements that will have ” serious ramifications “for the Buddhist people of Sri Lanka and the Rajapaksa government to” How Imran Khan responded to the demands of the Sri Lankan Muslim leader; it had become clear that he would tackle the issue of abuse of minorities during the speech in parliament, “said Javed. ier, Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All-Ceylon Makkal Congress, had urged the Pakistani government to intervene in the case of the Sri Lankan government’s forced cremation policy for those who have died of COVID-19. The Prime Minister made public remarks on the matter of the burial of corpses in Sri Lanka. Khan seems keen to raise the issue of the treatment of Muslims in other countries, the report of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women said that religious freedom in the country has continued to deteriorate. further noted that minorities in Pakistan are treated as second-class citizens. In addition, several Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan have recently been demolished. After the Organization for Islamic Cooperation hen refused to take up Pakistan’s proposal to deal with the Kashmir issue, Imran Khan became desperate to gain the support of Muslim countries and to present himself as the champion of the Muslim. In the midst of this, the refusal of the Buddhist-populated country to give Imran Khan a platform in parliament left the prime minister flushed and frustrated. (ANI)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.

