‘Jokowi has never denounced anyone with the ITE law’





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants the community at large to provide constructive criticism to the government so that public services can be even more optimal. However, the public still seems afraid to criticize the government for the existence of the Electronic Information and Transaction Act (UU ITE). Communication professor at Airlangga University in Surabaya, Professor Henry Subiakto, said President Jokowi understands that criticism in the context of democracy will make governance better, more careful, more mature, smarter, etc. Also read: Learning from India, Jokowi: One RT Red Zone but One City Lockdown is no fun “Therefore, he called for criticism in the public service to be better. The president understands that,” Henry said on the Karni Ilyas Club Youtube account on Sunday February 21, 2021. Indeed, he admitted that some parties were using the ITE law for certain conflicts. However, he said, during his two terms as President of the Republic of Indonesia (2014-2019 and 2019-2024), he never reported anyone using the articles contained in the law. ITE. “If I never found the ITE law used by the president. The president never used the ITE law to denounce someone, there is no case. Second, the minister who just used ITE law is Pak Luhut. But it was rejected., “he said. He pointed out that the government or President Jokowi does not prohibit the public from criticizing because they criticize and believe it is constitutionally protected as a citizens’ right in article 28 of the Indonesian Constitution of 1945. “In other words, there is no ban on criticism and opinion. Therefore, the president asked to be criticized, there is no ban on opinion,” a- he explained. According to him, people today use social media not only to cause noise and noise, but also sometimes many violate the law by slandering, insulting and tarnishing their reputation. In fact, such acts are prohibited by law, both the Criminal Code and the ITE law. “The only difference is that the Penal Code does not mention the use of the Internet and if the ITE law clearly states who distributes it, voluntarily transmits it. Thus, the ITE law does not create a new standard because the standard is in the KUHP “, he said. Previously, President Jokowi had a desire for the community at large. This desire takes the form of constructive criticism addressed to the government so that public services are even more optimal. This is what Jokowi expressed in his remarks during the end-of-year report of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia on Monday. Jokowi also hopes that the criticized parties can make service improvements. “The public needs to be more active in conveying criticism or potential maladministration, and public service providers must also continue to step up efforts to improve and repair,” Jokowi said.

