Politics
PM Modi launches several oil and gas projects in Assam, where polls are being conducted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several oil and gas projects, inaugurated an engineering school and laid the foundation stone for another in Assam on Monday. This is his third visit to the poll-related state in a month.
Despite immense potential, previous governments have treated the north shore of the Brahmaputra (in Assam) in a mother-in-law manner. Connectivity, hospitals, educational institutions or industry was not a concern of those previous governments, Modi said at a public meeting in Silapathar.
Such a bias was eliminated with the arrival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Sarbananda Sonowal. Work on the Bogibeel-Brahmaputra Bridge was sped up and wide-gauge railway lines reached this area after our government came to power. Work on the second Kalia-Bhomora bridge over the Brahmaputra is continuing at a rapid pace, he added.
PM Modi to travel to Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
The prime minister also said the timetable for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry could be announced in the first week of next month.
I know you are all waiting for the election. If we assume that March 7 is the date of the election announcement, since the last time it was announced on March 4 [2016], this time it could be announced around this time. Whatever time I get in the interim, I will try to keep coming to meet you all, he said at a public meeting in Assams Dhemaji.
The Prime Minister dedicated the INDMAX unit of Indian Oil Corporations (IOC) Bongaigaon Refinery to the nation. INDMAX is a technology developed locally by IOC to produce high efficiency LPG and high octane gasoline from various petroleum fractions.
The unit will increase refinery crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tons per year) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly improve LPG production from 50TMT (one thousand metric tons) to 257TMT and Motor Spirit (Gasoline) production from 210TMT to 533TMT.
Modi will also inaugurate Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm at Madhuban in Dibrugarh and a gas compression unit at Hebeda in Makum.
The farm was built for the safe storage of approximately 40,000 kiloliters of crude oil and the separation of formation water from wet crude oil. The The 490 crore project will also have a dewatering unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kiloliters per day, a statement from the press information office said.
The gas compressor station will increase the country’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16,500 metric tonnes per year. Built at the cost of 132 crore, the station includes three low pressure booster compressors and three high pressure lift compressors, he added.
The Dhemaji Engineering College was built on 276 bighas of land, at a cost of approximately 45 crore. It is the seventh government college of engineering in the state and will offer BTech courses in civil, mechanical and computer engineering.
The Sualkuchi Engineering College, where the first stone will be laid, will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of approximately 55 crore.
The projects will accelerate the pace of development in Assam and also increase employment opportunities in the state. Governments are trying to reach out to areas and people that have been neglected before, Modi said.
Our governments in Central and Assam have done more for the development of the state in recent years than previous governments have done for decades, he added, while urging those present to strengthen the dual engine (BJP governments in the center and in the state). growth further.
Dhemaji’s program was attended by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Oil and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On January 23, Modi had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and distributed land allocation certificates to 106,000 landless families. On February 7, he addressed another rally in Dhekiajuli, laid the foundations for two medical schools and started the Asom Mala road network project.
On February 18, Modi launched several connectivity projects worth more than 9,500 crore via videoconferencing.
They included the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve river transport connectivity, the laying of the foundation stone for a 19 km bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya and the groundbreaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of ‘another bridge connecting Jorhat and the island of Majuli.
