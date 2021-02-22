Petition calls for Islamabad’s name to be changed to ‘Islamagood’, netizens say ‘it’s stupid’





From the recognition that “it’s not even a joke” to some calling it “stupid” and “hilarious”, the petition to change the name of the Pakistani capital from Islamabad to “Islamagood” has already received hundreds of signatures . An online petition on change.org launched by Ayham Abrar to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan caused a stir on social media, with citizens genuinely considering the name change. With at least 404 signatures at the time of writing, Abrar said, “Islam is good. Pakistan loves Islam. Why IslamaBAD? Love from Bangladesh ”

The petition was launched four days ago and since then it has gone viral on social media, with several netizens giving their own suggestions to change Islamabad’s name. One of the Twitter users wrote that “Bikharistan” is better than “Islamagood”.

However, several other netizens pointed out that “Islamagood” was “stupid” and even mentioned the significance of the place, Islamabad. Many have been seen criticizing Bangladeshi nationals because the petition was started by a Bangladeshi native or a ‘farce’.

What does Islamabad mean? Who appointed him?

While the idea floating around the Internet breaks down “Islamabad into Islam and“ Bad ”, it is originally derived from“ Islam and “abad” meaning “City of Islam” or “City of Peace”. The planned area of ​​the Federal Capital of Pakistan is an expanse of natural terraces and grasslands surrounding the city. The name was decided by Muhammad Ayub Khan and was officially named on February 24, 1960.

Ayub Khan even created a special commission in 1959 with the Greek architect-engineer and town planner Dr. Constantinos Apostolou Doxiadis as advisor on the location of the capital. It was Doxiadis who suggested two areas, one located outside Karachi and the other north of Rawalpindi. Finally, Ayub came out in favor of the latter on the Potwar plateau.

