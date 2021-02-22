Rahul Gandhi searches PM Modi’s house for ridiculing MGNREGA – The New Indian Express





By PTI WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that Narendra Modi, who “ridiculed” MGNREGA when he took office as Prime Minister in 2014, was “forced to accept” that the ambitious agenda of rural employment introduced by the previous UPA government played the role of “savior” of the inhabitants of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inaugurating a Kudumbasree Sangamam at Poothadi Grama Panchayat in his constituency here, the Congress leader said Congress was working for the empowerment of the poor and alleged that the idea of ​​the ruling BJP was to empower the most powerful. “When Modi became Prime Minister, in Parliament, in front of all of us, he ridiculed MGNREGA. He said MGNREGA was an insult to the Indian people,” Gandhi said, as he began his two-day visit to his constituency in Kerala linked to the poll. He said the prime minister was forced to increase program work and money as the coronavirus spread across the country. “And he was forced to accept during COVID-19 that only MGNREGA was playing the role of savior of our people,” Gandhi said. He noted that the demand for MGNREGA, which provides social protection to the most vulnerable people living in rural India by guaranteeing wage employment opportunities, has “skyrocketed” during COVID. MP Wayanad said the SHG and MGNREGA were introduced by the UPA government not as a “gift” but as “empowerment tools to make our people stronger. “He said that when MGNREGA was brought in to provide at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a fiscal year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual labor, many people questioned him asking why we spoil our people in giving charity. Many have claimed that the MGNREGA program will ruin people, but the same people say nothing as the government “gives thousands of crore rupees to big companies” and “privatizes huge public sector companies,” Gandhi said . He also said that the implementation of the MGNREGA program was the main reason for the “tremendous economic growth” during the period of the PAU.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos