Shahid Afridi fired for golden duck in 2021 PSL opener, Indian fans track him online





Multan Sultans and Islamabad United played a thriller on Sunday in PSL 2021 Game 3 in Karachi. It was the United States that held their nerves and managed to wrest a victory from the jaws of defeat with a thrilling three-wicket victory. After winning the toss, Islamabad invited Multan to strike first.

The Sultans posted a total of 150/8 in their 20 overs with newly appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading the forward with a brilliant 53 71. With the exception of the goalkeeper, no other batsman could play an inning of background. In particular, the first match of Shahid Afridi PSL 2021 was not to be remembered with the bat for him because he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Afridi came into bat at No.8 with just eight balls remaining, which is why he had to attack from the start. In an attempt to give the Multan innings a late bloomer, Afridi perished as his wicket was claimed by Mohammad Wasim Jr. The right arm quickly threw a slower ball and Afridi ended up slicing it towards the additional cover man. , thus losing its wicket for a golden duck.

Afridi was fired on a golden duck in his team’s first game of the competition rocked Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as Indian fans trolled the Pakistani cricketer for continuing his streak of going out on ducks. For the reverse, Afridi is reputed to have lost his wicket without scoring a point, as he has been fired on a duck on countless occasions. With 30 ducks in ODI, Afridi sits second in the list of most ducks in the format behind Sanath Jayasuriya (34) of Sri Lanka. Here’s how fans reacted to Afridi’s dismissal.

Sultans Multan 2021 team

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicket keeper), Shan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

Shahid Afridi net worth

Shahid Afridi is one of the richest cricketers in the world and by far the richest cricketer in Pakistan. According to sportschampic.com, Shahid Afridi’s net worth stands at 4.3 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR), which is equivalent to US $ 30 million.

