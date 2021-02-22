Restrictions that will first be lifted as Boris Johnson prepares for roadmap announcement

Schools, socializing and some sports are expected to return next month as part of the government’s plan to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England, according to a government minister.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the target for easing lockdown restrictions is “stable as we go,” as he said there would be an easing of restrictions on socialization at home. ‘outside.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell MPs that all students in all grades can return to class from March 8, with the option to restart sports and outdoor activities after school .

Socializing in parks and public spaces with another person will also be allowed within a fortnight when the rules are relaxed to allow people to sit down for a drink or a picnic.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also expected to reopen at the end of next month.

When asked if distances to see the family would be allowed from March 29, Mr Zahawi said: “As long as it’s outside, and it’s two families, or the rule of six, then this is what will be allowed if all four tests continue to be delivered on.

“This will of course be the national lockdown, of course Scotland, as you mentioned, Northern Ireland and Wales will be setting their own roadmap for reopening their economies as well.

“So at the moment the focus is on stability as you go. Outside versus inside, the priority being the children in the schools, the second priority is obviously to allow two people on March 8th to meet outside for a coffee in order to resolve some of the issues around loneliness and of course mental health too.

“And then on the 29th, it’s two families or the rule of six getting together and outdoor sports activities too.”

However, Number 10 insisted the ‘stay at home’ message would remain in place despite some restrictions easing.

These measures are the first of four steps in the roadmap the Prime Minister is due to outline in a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon.

He stressed the need to ease restrictions in a “cautious” manner, saying the government would make decisions based on the latest data at every step.

Ahead of his speech in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: “Today I will set out a roadmap to get us out of lockdown with caution.

“Our priority has always been to get children back to school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as for their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize ways for people to find their loved ones safely.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so as not to undo the progress we have made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to stay safe. others safe.

“So we have set four key criteria that must be met before we can proceed to each step of the plan.”

The ministers will assess the success of the vaccine deployment, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before moving on to the next step.

Tests are currently full, Downing Street said, allowing the first relaxation to take place on March 8.

But now that one in three adults in the UK has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Mr Johnson will face pressure from some Tory MPs to ease measures faster.

The roadmap will also contain previously announced plans for nursing home residents to hold the hand of a designated loved one starting March 8.

The roadmap will pave the way for the first easing of restrictions since the announcement of England’s third national lockdown on January 4.