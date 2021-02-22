Pakistan is unlikely to fall off the FATF gray list





ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2021 2:39 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): If the Pakistani government believes it will be able to withdraw from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “gray list”, it is unlikely that it will be able to do so like the nations Europeans have done so. said Islamabad has not fully implemented all points of an action plan set by him. Dawn quoted a Pakistani journalist based in Paris as confirming that some European countries, particularly host France, had recommended that the FATF continue to keep Pakistan on the “gray list” and had taken the position that all points did not. had not been fully implemented by Islamabad. The position was also supported by other European countries. Islamabad is also expected not to gain US support due to the recent acquittal of Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of the defendants in the Daniel Pearl murder case. The Pakistani journalist further pointed out that the United States could “press for the retention of Islamabad on the” gray list “at least until June of this year”. The FATF virtual plenary will be held in Paris from February 22 to 25 to examine cases from various countries. on the gray list, including Pakistan, and the decision will be made after the meetings, Dawn reported. Citing the reason for France’s anti-Pakistan stance, the scribe said Paris was not happy with Islamabad’s recent response to the cartoon issue. Relations between France and Pakistan deteriorated last year when an 18-year-old man of Chechen descent beheaded Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher who had shown students caricatures of the prophet in a lesson in civic education on freedom of expression. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Paty, calling him a “quiet hero” dedicated to instilling the democratic values ​​of the French Republic in his students.

In a subsequent terrorist attack, an attacker armed with a knife killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice on October 29. Minister Imran Khan hypocritically attacked the French president, claiming he “chose to deliberately provoke Muslims”. Pakistan has not even posted a regular ambassador in Paris. it continues to work on the implementation of an action plan to address its strategic shortcomings, including demonstrating that its law enforcement agencies identify and investigate the widest range of terrorist financing activities and demonstrating that prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions. the FATF gray list since June 2018 and the government received a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points by June of the same year. Pakistan faces the difficult task of removing its name from the FATF gray list. As it stands, Islamabad is struggling to protect the perpetrators of terrorism and implement the FATF action plan at the same time. (ANI)

