Central State government works for development in Assam, says PM Modi-ANI

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], Feb. 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the central and Assamese government are working together for the development and balanced growth of the state, adding that previous governments have neglected the region.

“The center and the government of Assam are working together to develop the infrastructure of the state and ensure balanced growth which is one of the main factors in this development was the Assamese infrastructure. Although the state has great potential, the former governments gave it “sautela” (stepmother) treatment by neglecting development in various sectors, Prime Minister Modi said while inaugurating various projects in Silapathar and Dhemaji in Assam linked to polls.

Blaming the governments which have ruled India for decades since independence for neglecting Assam and the North East, he said: “Although they have enough power on the North Shore, previous governments have had a mother-in-law behavior in this area. Whether it be connectivity, hospitals, educational institutes, development, these were not visible in the priorities of previous governments. Sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas. Our government is working on this mantra. The Sarbananda government has eradicated this discrimination. “

“It is an honor for me to have had the opportunity to visit Dhemaji and to meet you for the third time. Each time, the belonging and the blessings of these people push me to work harder for Assam and the North East and to do something new ”, declared the Prime Minister assuring that he will visit Assam and in other states subject to elections as many times as possible before the election announcement.

Recalling his trip to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, he said: “I said then that the North East would become India’s new growth engine. Today we are witnessing this vision under our eyes. eyes. “

The long overdue work on the Bogibeel Bridge was quickly completed by our government. The Broad Gage railway line on the North Shore was also delivered after our government came to power.

The Prime Minister also informed that the second Kaliabhomora Bridge over the Brahmaputra will increase connectivity here (Assam) and that the works on it are continuing at a rapid pace and that the works on four lanes of national highways are also proceeding quickly.

“Assam has everything that is sufficient for all Assamese. We just need to make sure that the twin engine of development that is already in place is strengthened. I assure the people of Assam that the speed of development will be stepped up.” , did he declare. he addressed a massive rally after devoting himself to people, inaugurating and laying the groundwork for a large number of projects worth over Rs 3,300 crore.

He further informed that energy and education infrastructure worth Rs 3,000 crore has been donated to Assam, adding that projects such as engineering schools, refineries, tank farms and fuel stations. gas compression will strengthen the identity of the state in terms of education and energy.

“The tea, tourism, handcraft and crafts of Assam will strengthen the autonomy of the state,” he noted.

The Prime Minister has dedicated the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon refinery, Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm in Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a gas compressor station in Hebeda village to the nation. He also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

Later, he will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal. (ANI)

