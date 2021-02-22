What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement? PM will set lockdown roadmap today





Boris Johnson will today announce the news millions have been waiting to hear: when and how the lockdown will end. The Prime Minister has said for weeks that February 22 will be the day he announces England’s roadmap to come out of the third national lockdown which has been in place since the start of January. Brits will be anxiously awaiting how quickly the restrictions will be lifted so they can see family and friends again, as well as enjoy all the other activities that were impossible for much of 2020. When is Boris Johnson’s announcement? The PM will announce the roadmap in the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m., where he will also be questioned about the plan by MPs. Later, he will come back to the details at a press conference in Downing Street at 7 p.m. How to watch You will be able to follow both announcements live on the Mirror’s live blog and Facebook page. BBC News and Sky News will broadcast both the House of Commons speech and the evening press conference. What does the roadmap contain? Mr Johnson will present his four-test plan this afternoon. England will emerge from the lockout in four stages, with each stage30 having to pass four tests before the country can proceed to the next stage. The tests are: Vaccine deployment program continues successfully

Evidence shows vaccines are effective enough to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in people vaccinated

Infection rates not at risk of surge in hospitalizations that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS

The government’s risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by the new variants of concern It is understood that every school in England will reopen to all students on March 8, the same date that two people will be allowed to meet for recreational purposes, such as for a coffee or a picnic, in outdoor public spaces. . A few weeks later, on March 29, the “rule of six” is expected to return for outdoor gatherings. On Monday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested that March 29 would be the date for the ‘stay at home’ and ‘stay local’ law, meaning separated families can travel across the country to reunite at home. ‘outside. Outdoor sports facilities and organized outdoor sports are also expected to restart on March 29. After that, details of the reopening of pubs, non-essential retailers and hairdressers are yet to be confirmed, but they are expected to begin in April.







