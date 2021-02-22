Symposium on improving the institutional framework< un pays, deux systèmes >> held in Beijing





Xia Baolong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Head of the Hong Kong-Macao Affairs Bureau of the State Council, delivers a speech at the opening of a symposium on improvement of the institutional framework of a “country, two systems” and the implementation of the fundamental principle of the “patriots ruling Hong Kong” in Beijing, capital of China, on February 22, 2021 (Xinhua / Gao Jie) A symposium on improving the institutional framework of “one country, two systems” and the implementation of the fundamental principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” was held Monday in Beijing. Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau of the State Council, delivered a speech at the symposium. To ensure the smooth and sustained implementation of “one country, two systems”, the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” must always be respected, said Xia, citing the remarks of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Party Central Committee. Chinese Communist. . Hailing “one country, two systems” as the best institutional arrangement to maintain Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, Xia pledged unremitting efforts to implement the policies of “one country, two systems,” ” the people of Hong Kong ruling Hong Kong “and a high degree of autonomy. Calling the “patriots ruling Hong Kong” the essence of “one country, two systems,” Xia said this principle means that after returning to the motherland, Hong Kong should be ruled by patriots and the power of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) must be in the hands of the patriots. Xia warned of the risk of anti-Chinese disruptors, “Hong Kong independence” elements and other radical separatists entering the HKSAR governance architecture through elections. He therefore called for swift efforts to improve related systems in the HKSAR, especially the electoral system, so that the “patriots ruling Hong Kong” can be effectively implemented. Members of the executive, legislative and judicial bodies of the HKSAR and the main officials of its main statutory bodies must be genuine patriots, he said. Experts and academics attending the symposium said that Hong Kong’s current electoral system cannot provide a strong institutional guarantee for the full implementation of the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” and that swift action is needed to address shortcomings. gaps. The symposium was organized by the China Association for Hong Kong and Macao Studies and brought together nearly 200 people, including senior officials from the relevant central authorities, relevant officials, experts and academics from the mainland, HKSAR and Macao SAR. Officials, experts and academics from Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao attended the event via a video link.

