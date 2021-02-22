The Faisal Vawdas Senate of the PTI challenged





The electoral tribunal on Monday asked for a response from Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his Senate nomination was challenged. Lawyer Qadir Khan Mandokhail filed a petition with the electoral court. He challenged the decision of the returning officers to approve the nominations of the Vawdas.

The electoral tribunal served notices on the respondents and summoned them tomorrow to argue.

Mandokhail said Vawda hid the truth about his US citizenship, adding that he did not deserve any public office. The returning officer heard no reservations against Vawdas’ appointment, he said. The actions of the returning officers were illegal and unconstitutional.

Notably, a petition was filed in the High Court in January requesting the disqualification of Vawdas for allegedly concealing his American nationality when filing his nomination papers to participate in the 2018 general election. Resuming the petition, the court had asked the Minister to submit a response. However, the minister did not comply with the order.

A subsequent petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the minister was filed on Wednesday. After the hearing, chaired by IHC Judge Aamir Farooq, the High Court reserved its verdict.

Dual nationality: what future for Faisal Vawda?

It should be noted that Faisal Vawda is accused of concealing his dual nationality when submitting his candidacy in 2018. According to a report published by The News, Mr. Vawda was a US national when he submitted his documents in June 2018 .

According to the report, the last date for filing nomination papers for the elections held in July 2018 was June 8 and was subsequently extended by three days. Taking his documents and evidence, Vawda submitted election documents on the last date of June 11, 2018 with an affidavit in which he declared himself to hold no citizenship other than that of Pakistan. The Returning Officer (RO) of NA-249 Karachi, his constituency, approved his nomination papers on June 18, 2018. It was only after this approval that Vawda applied for the renunciation of his US citizenship at the US Consulate. of Karachi, which means he was an American Citizen at the time of filing.

Legal experts believe that anyone who holds dual citizenship at the time of submitting their application is put to immediate disqualification. In addition, the person concerned could also be punished for perjury.

The PTI leader often stays in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Mr Vawda made headlines for flashing a military boot on a live TV show about opposition members of the PPP and PML-N, ridiculing them for their unconditional support for the Bill to amend the Law on the army while denigrating the ruling party, the PTI as the booty Establishment all this time.

Read more: Faisal Vawda Military Boot stunt: will PM Imran take note?

Before that, he was educated by his own party after his heroic entry into the site of a terrorist attack at the Chinese Embassy in Karachi. Faisal Vawda was spotted with police wearing a bulletproof vest and a gun in his hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also criticized and berated Faisal Vawda, personally after reaching the line of control and having his photograph taken with the rubble of the downed Indian hunter. His blow was not taken well in the evening.

