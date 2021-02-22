Indonesian President warns of wildfires as hot spots are detected





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday that local authorities should prepare for possible wildfires later this year as hot spots were detected on the island of Sumatra. FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN Leaders Summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 3, 2019. REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun The Southeast Asian country has suffered in recent years some of the largest rainforest fires outside the Amazon and Congo, putting endangered animals like orangutans and tigers at risk and sending a choking haze across the region. Ninety-nine percent of wildfires are perpetrated by humans, whether intentional or negligent, Jokowi said, as the president knows, in a virtual meeting with officials. Farmers have often used fire as a cheap method of land clearing, the president said, calling on local governments to prepare the infrastructure for forest fire containment. Jokowi said Sumatra faces a growing risk of forest fires this month and warned that the Kalimantan region on the island of Borneo, as well as the island of Sulawesi, could also start to see fires. of forest from May to July, the peak being expected from August to September. . The president said the fires could lead to huge financial losses and not to mention damage to our ecology and ecosystem. The fires, sometimes started to clear land for oil palm plantations in the world’s largest producer of the product, were the most damaging for years in 2015, with the World Bank estimating they caused $ 16.1 billion damage. Meanwhile, the 2019 fires caused total damage and economic losses amounting to at least $ 5.2 billion, or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, the World Bank said. (reut.rs/3qJCnwH) State News Agency Antara, citing a meteorological official, reported that the number of hotspots in Riau province on the island of Sumatra rose to 63 on Monday, from nine a day earlier. (1 USD = 14,110.0000 rupees) Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Edited by Ed Davies

