Despite great potential, previous governments gave Assam stepmother treatment, says PM Modi-The New Indian Express





By Years DHEMAJI (ASSAM): Taking a shot at previous governments for neglecting the state of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that despite the state’s great potential, he had received ‘sautela’ treatment ‘and its development needs had been neglected in various sectors. Speaking at the launch of various projects in Silapathar, Prime Minister Modi said: “The governments of Central and Assam are working together to develop the state’s infrastructure. Despite the state’s great potential, the old governments gave it a ‘sautela’ treatment by neglecting development in various sectors. “ “I bet that connectivity, hospitals, educational institutions were not on the priority list of previous governments,” Prime Minister Modi said while adding that this decimation of the northeastern states had been stopped by the BJP government. Praising the government of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Prime Minister Modi said: “With ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the government of CM Sarbananda Sonowal has been working on several projects. The Bogibeel Bridge has been completed, the Kaliabhomora bridge over the Brahmaputra will improve connectivity to Assam. National four-lane highway construction is also underway. “ He also announced that “Today Assam receives a donation of over 3,000 crore rupees for energy and educational institutions.” “Thanks to the efforts of the Government of Assam, there are more than 20 engineering schools in the state. The government is also working to implement the new national education policy (NEP) as soon as possible. The NEP is focusing on regional language education that will benefit the children of tea workers and tribal people, ”Prime Minister Modi added. Regarding the growth potential of the state, the Prime Minister said: “With the blessing of the Brahmaputra, the land in this region has been very fertile. Farmers here can increase their potential and income with the help modern agricultural facilities provided by the state and central government. working together for this. “ Referring to the state’s various thriving industries, Modi said, “Assam tea, tourism, handcraft and crafts will strengthen the autonomy of the state.”

