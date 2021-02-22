Dr Anthony Fauci accuses Donald Trump of allowing terrible things to happen





Dr Anthony Fauci launched a meteoric attack on former US President Donald Trumps manipulating the coronavirus, accusing him of allowing terrible things to happen in the hope of being re-elected.

Dr Fauci, who heads the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and has served as chief medical adviser to seven US presidents, detailed his time working with Mr Trump in an interview with the newspaper British The Telegraph.

During the early days of the pandemic, Mr. Trump had been receptive to Dr. Fauci’s advice on how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

But after it became apparent that lockdown and social distancing measures were expected to continue for the foreseeable future, hampering Mr Trump’s re-election campaign in the process, he became openly combative with Dr Fauci.

In May, Mr Trump disagreed with the infectious disease expert at press conferences and lambasted him on Twitter where unsubstantiated conspiracies about Dr Fauci also gained traction.

“When it became clear that in order to maintain my integrity and get the right message (through) I had to publicly disagree with him, he did things – or let things happen – that were terrible,” he said. said Dr Fauci.

“As he allowed Peter Navarro [Mr Trump’s trade adviser] to write an op-ed in USA Today saying that almost everything I said was wrong.

“He authorized the White House communications department to send a list to all media, all networks, all cables, all print media, all the mistakes I made, which was absolutely absurd because there were no errors.

In the last two months of his presidency, Mr. Trump had halted all efforts to fight the pandemic, leaving scientists “to act almost alone, in the direction of without any direction,” said Dr. Fauci.

Dr Fauci now has armed federal agents guarding him around the clock while his wife and adult children have also been subjected to public harassment.

But what was most difficult for Dr. Fauci was to come to terms with the fact that Mr. Trump’s actions resulted in preventable coronavirus cases, he said.

“When your main job is to save lives and alleviate suffering, and you see some of the things going on around you that not only don’t relieve the suffering, but make it worse,” said Dr Fauci .

MASKS ‘POSSIBLE’ UNTIL 2022

Although US President Joe Biden is now overseeing an aggressive deployment of the coronavirus vaccine, Dr Fauci believes it is “possible” that we will still wear face masks in 2022.

In a CNN State of the Union interview, Dr Fauci said any change in mask mandates would depend on the levels of the virus in the community.

“When it goes down and the overwhelming majority of the population is vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable saying, you know, ‘We have to take off the masks,’” he said.

But he said the United States would have a “significant degree of normalcy” once people were vaccinated again.

The country has recorded more than 28 million cases of coronavirus and nearly 500,000 deaths from the disease.

