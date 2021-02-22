Sri Lanka abandons Imran Khan’s speech to parliament to avoid clash





Sri Lanka canceled a planned speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament.

Colombo:

In an effort to avoid confrontation with India, Sri Lanka canceled a scheduled speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament.

According to a report titled “ Sri Lanka Avoids Clash with India by Canceling Khan’s Parliament Speech ” by Dar Javed in Colombo Gazette, Colombo Government Cannot Risk Relations With India when he is stuck in the Chinese debt trap and India being savior to the world for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

India recently offered Sri Lanka 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.

In recent months, there have been anti-Muslim sentiments in Sri Lanka as Buddhists protested over issues such as animal sacrifices in mosques.

Imran Khan is expected to have used the Muslim card during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had played the same card during his visit to Afghanistan last year.

Javed said the Pakistani prime minister in 2012 backed the Taliban by claiming that the terrorist activities were a “holy war” justified by Islamic law. “He used the United Nations General Assembly to raise the Muslim cause, which has often been seen as interference in the internal affairs of other countries. In October 2020, he urged majority Muslim countries to demonstrate after the French President Emmanuel Macron expressed fears of the murder of a teacher by a radical Islamist. He wrote to leaders of majority Muslim countries “to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states,” “the author said.

Looking at past incidents, it is evident that “giving him (to Imran Khan) a platform like Parliament to speak on would be like a dice with death”.

He would use the platform to make statements that will have “serious ramifications” both for the Buddhist people of Sri Lanka and for the Rajapaksa government internationally.

“The way Imran Khan responded to the demands of the Sri Lankan Muslim leader; it had become clear that he would raise the issue of minority abuses during the parliament speech,” Javed said.

Previously, Rishad Bathiudeen, Congress leader All-Ceylon Makkal, had urged the Pakistani government to intervene in the case of the Sri Lankan government’s forced cremation policy for people who have died from COVID-19. The Prime Minister made public remarks on the issue of the burial of corpses in Sri Lanka.

While Imran Khan appears keen to raise the issue of the treatment of Muslims in other countries, the report of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women said that religious freedom in the country has continued to deteriorate.

The Committee further noted that minorities in Pakistan are treated as second-class citizens. In addition, several Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan have recently been demolished.

After the Organization of Islamic Cooperation refused to accept Pakistan’s proposal to deal with the Kashmir issue, Imran Khan became desperate to gain support from Muslim countries and to present himself as the champion of the Muslim world.

In the midst of this, the refusal of the Buddhist-populated country to give Imran Khan a platform in parliament left the prime minister flushed and frustrated.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

