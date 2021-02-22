What time is the Boris Johnsons COVID lockdown announcement and what will he say?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plan to ease the lockdown on Monday. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Boris Johnson is expected to set out his roadmap later Monday to facilitate the coronavirus lockdown in England.

The Prime Minister should announce that all schools in England can reopen from March 8.

On the same date, outdoor recreation with another person will also be allowed, meaning people will be able to sit together in a park for a coffee, drink or picnic.

The next phase of the government’s plan will see outdoor gatherings of six people or two households, including in private gardens, allowed from March 29.

Organized outdoor sports for adults and children could also come back from this date.

Johnson is expected to say four tests must be passed before moving on to each step of easing the lockdown: vaccination program continues successfully; evidence shows that vaccines reduce deaths and those requiring hospital treatment; infection rates do not risk an increase in hospital admissions and the new variants do not change the risk of lifting restrictions.

The prime minister is due to present his plan to get the country out of lockdown to MPs on Monday afternoon before leading a 7 p.m. press briefing.

Earlier Monday, Vaccines Minister Nahhim Zahawi said he was convinced the current lockdown would be the last in England if this is relaxed with caution.

He said people could also travel to see friends and family from another household from March 29, provided it’s outside, and it’s two families, or the rule of six. .

Zahawi said: Right now the focus is on stability as you go.

Outside versus inside, with the priority being the children in the schools, the second priority is obviously to allow two people on March 8 to meet outside for a coffee to address some of the issues. to loneliness and, of course, to sanity.

And then on the 29th, two families, or rule of six, get together, and outdoor sports activities too.

It has been suggested that the next phase of easing the lockdown could begin as early as April 12, if all four criteria are met.

Speculation has focused on opening non-essential stores in this phase, with the possibility that pubs and restaurants could serve outdoors.

But activities such as cinemas and theaters are likely to face a longer wait, and as with previous lockdowns, mixing in other people’s homes will likely be later.

Johnson stressed the need to ease restrictions cautiously, saying the government would make decisions based on the latest data at every step.

Before his speech in the House of Commons, he said: Our priority has always been to get children back to school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize the means for people to find their loved ones. those safe.

Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we’ll be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we’ve made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to be yourself. And the others. safe.

