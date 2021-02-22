RTL Today – Work permits refused: French teachers in Turkey caught in diplomatic crosshairs

More than a dozen French professors from a major Turkish university are threatened with expulsion after being refused a work permit amid a diplomatic dispute rages between Paris and Ankara.

Six of the instructors from the prestigious Galatasaray University in Istanbul told AFP they felt trapped in a sometimes personal war of words between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Frenchman Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders have had a tumultuous relationship, fighting for everything from Turkey’s muscular foreign policy in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, to France’s treatment of its large Muslim community.

The fate of the teachers has additional diplomatic connotations because the university, perched on a picturesque site overlooking the Bosphorus, was founded in 1992 by an agreement between the then French President, François Mitterrand and the Turkish Turgut Ozal.

With 5,000 students, it wanted to be the “flagship of Franco-Turkish cooperation”. Instead, it has become a painful symbol of animosity between two NATO allies and leaders with very different perspectives on the world.

– ‘Ambush’ –

It all started in September, when exchanges between Macron and Erdogan became particularly heated because of Turkey’s push into the eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece.

Pending the annual renewal of their work permit, French teachers were invited – without explanation – to take a test of proficiency in the Turkish language.

Seeing it as a mere formality, most complied.

But in December, they learned that only six instructors who reached advanced B2 level would be allowed to stay, leaving around 15 others in limbo.

The new requirement from the Higher Education Council (YOK) appears to come in response to France’s decision to impose a similar requirement on teachers and imams in several countries, including Turkey.

But unlike the Turkish rule, the French rule had clear deadlines and explanatory documents.

One of the teachers described feeling “ambushed”.

“Requiring a certain level of Turkish – why not? But here everything was done in a completely arbitrary and very brutal way,” said the professor, who like others agreed to address AFP under the guise of ‘anonymity.

– Police checks –

While they could have taken an exam at one of Istanbul’s many language training centers, the rules required certificates to be issued only by the Turkish government’s Yunus Emre Institute.

There was only one problem: the institute was not organizing tests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, the legal status of the instructors remains unclear.

“I go out as little as possible to avoid police checks,” said a teacher. “I feel like I’m under house arrest.”

Instructors are now providing distance learning courses as most Turkish schools have been closed due to the virus.

“But how will we do it when the classrooms reopen? Will we be allowed to enter university?”

The instructors who arrived this year face even more serious problems. Without a work permit, they can’t do basic things like open a bank account or take public transportation, as passes require a personal identification number.

– Tit-for-tat –

Attempts to resolve the dispute appear to be going nowhere.

French Ambassador Hervé Magro told teachers after meeting with YOK president Yekta Sarac that the situation was “blocked”, according to one of the instructors.

Sarac, for his part, told Haberturk newspaper last week that “we will do what is necessary when France changes its attitude” towards Turkish teachers in France.

Turkey’s education ministry last month suggested testing the language skills of all foreign teachers in Turkish, “starting with French”.

As the standoff continues, French professors are finding support from their Turkish colleagues and students, who are upset by what they see as growing government interference in campus life.

Students and professors from nearby Bogazici University have been organizing daily protests since the start of the year against Erdogan’s appointment of a loyalist as rector.

In a gesture of unity, French and Turkish professors are due to read a joint statement on Tuesday in front of Galatasaray University.