Donald Trump in talks to launch social media platform





Former US President Donald Trump is actively holding meetings on launching his own social media company to compete with Twitter, a key adviser said.

“There have already been conversations and meetings so far, I think there is a very good chance that (former) President Trump can create his own social media platform, in which case whatever either platform, it will be the biggest once he joins it, “said Jason Miller, former senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, in an interview with The Australian and Sky News.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol riots, which also culminated in his second unprecedented impeachment trial and his acquittal in the Senate earlier this month.

Conservatives have long accused Twitter and other major tech platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, of politically motivated bias and censorship.

Alternative social media platforms and messaging apps like Parler, Gab and Telegram, which were already popular with the far right, have seen an influx of new users in the wake of Trump’s deplatformance.

Trump himself, however, is yet to return to social media in any form.

Donald Trump Jr announced last month that he has joined Telegram, an encrypted messaging service similar to WhatsApp, saying “big tech censorship is getting worse” and that he needs a “place where I can connect with you guys who respect free speech “.

Jason Miller, former senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign. Photo / AP

Speak itself was taken offline in early January after Amazon Web Services started the site from its servers, and Apple and Google removed the app from their stores, citing the platform’s alleged failure to control violent content.

Watchdog group Media Matters, however, said that while Speaking played a role in the January 6 violence, it paled compared to Facebook, which has long been criticized for failing to crack down on extremist content.

“Apple and Google were extremely short-sighted and, frankly, hypocritical in singling out Parler,” Media Matters president Angelo Carusone told Salon. “Not because I want to defend Speak, but the math is the math. Facebook was worse.”

Parler sued Amazon for antitrust violations, but a Washington judge last month classified the complaint as “(failing) to allege basic facts” and dismissed a preliminary injunction request that would have forced Amazon to reinstate temporarily the Talking account.

It was relaunched last week after more than a month on the internet, in which the company ousted chief executive John Matze and replaced him with Tea Party Patriots co-founder Mark Meckler as Interim CEO.

In interviews criticizing the company after his ouster, Matze revealed that Parler aggressively wooed Trump last year to make the site his main social media outlet, even going so far as to offer his real estate company a 40% stake in the company, according to BuzzFeed.

The talks collapsed, with Matze telling Axios he “didn’t like the idea of ​​working with Trump because he could have intimidated people within the company into doing what he wanted” and feared that if “we didn’t sign the deal, he could have taken revenge and told his supporters to quit Speaking.”

Supporters wait for Trump to move to West Palm Beach. Photo / AP

Trump never created a Talk account, but in documents filed in court before being launched, Matze claimed that the former president had considered joining under the pseudonym of “Person X”, and that “the desire to deny President Trump a platform on any major social media service “was part of the reason for Amazon’s decision.

Talking came back online last week “built on sustainable technology that is independent and not dependent on so-called ‘big tech’ for its operations,” Meckler said in a statement, vowing the platform would be “stronger than ever.” .

Trump’s backing for a new platform could put him in a tough spot with one of his most staunch supporters, podcast host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who has a significant financial stake in Talk.

Likewise, Gab, who is home to Australian leader and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans, has long been trying to get Trump to join him. Earlier this month, there was inaccurate information that Trump had returned to social media with a Gab account.

But the account was actually created five years ago by Gab CEO Andrew Torba to mirror Trump’s Twitter profile, intended to be a placeholder for whether and when he decided to join the platform. .

In a statement posted on the site, Torba then alleged that Trump would have joined if not for his son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner. “The only reason he’s not using it right now to contact his base is because stupid advisers like Jared Kushner, who lost him in the election, are preventing him from using it,” Torba wrote.

“We are going to state publicly that we know 100% that Jared Kushner has been actively trying to keep Trump away from Gab and has been for weeks. Because Gab is the only safe place left for Tories, it means Kushner is trying to keep Trump off the internet. Why? “

Other media, including CNN and Bloomberg, also reported in January that Kushner, along with Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, blocked efforts by other advisers to get Trump to join “fringe social media platforms.”

TRUMP COULD SPLIT GOP Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

It comes as a new poll reveals the former president’s enormous influence over his party, with nearly half of Republicans saying they would follow Trump if he breaks out on his own.

The USA Today poll released on Sunday showed 46% of Republicans would quit their party. The Suffolk University poll polled 1,000 Trump voters between February 15 and 19.

“We feel like the Republicans aren’t fighting enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every day,” Milwaukee small business owner Brandon Keidl told pollsters.

“But then you have establishment Republicans who just go along with the establishment Democrats and so forth, and they never push back.”

Over the weekend, Trump was confirmed as a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in what will be his first public appearance since leaving.

He is scheduled to speak next Sunday, Feb. 28, with Miller telling Newsmax that he intends to share his perspective on Republicans’ growing support for his “America First” program and what can be done before them. elections of 2022 and 2024.

“I think what you’re going to hear President Trump talk about next Sunday, the 28th, is the future of the Republican Party and the number of lessons we learned in 2020, where we saw President Trump bring a number record African-American voters, Latin American voters on the GOP side, more than we’ve seen in modern Republican presidential history, ”Miller said.“ We need to keep these voters engaged. in the party. “

Last week, Trump launched a scathing attack on “political hacking” Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party “can never be respected or strong again” with the longtime Kentucky senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released Tuesday by his Save America political action committee, the former president threw the gauntlet at the Republican establishment, vowing “if necessary and appropriate” to support the main challenges of the candidates “who marry Making America Great Again and our America First Policy “.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head,” Trump said.

His attack came in response to a 20-minute tirade on the Senate floor by McConnell, who, despite his vote to acquit the former president, warned that he had yet “achieved nothing” and that he could still face the legal consequences of the Capitol riots. .

McConnell had attempted to use impeachment to draw a line under the Trump era, telling Politico he would work to support “eligible” Republican candidates in 2022, even if that means supporting candidates Trump does not support.

“Mitch is an austere, brooding, smileless political hack, and if Republican senators want to stick with him, they won’t win anymore,” Rump said in his statement. “We want bright, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Speaking to The Australian and Sky News, Miller said Trump used the “leverage” of the threat to create his own political party to ensure Republicans did not side with Democrats in condemning him in his impeachment trial.

“(A third party) is not something he was proactively pursuing,” he said.

“There weren’t any serious behind-the-scenes conversations, and the only way for him to think about it is to push him to do it. But the good thing is that we’re past impeachment President Trump has been acquitted completely. “

He continued: “I think the only possible way that there was any problem with the idea of ​​a third party was if there had been some kind of impeachment movement or some sort of bigger push. , but President Trump is very committed to the Republican Party and he wants to see the party win back majorities in our legislature. “

A USA Today poll respondent, however, said Trump did not need to create a third party. “I think he’s just going to, you know, take control of the Republican Party, like he did in 2016,” said Francis Zovko, a man from Pennsylvania. “They all thought he was a big joke, and in the end they weren’t laughing anymore.”

