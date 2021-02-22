Politics
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA
PM Modi in 2015 described the MGNREGA rural employment program as a “living monument to the failures of the United Progressive Alliances.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED FEBRUARY 22, 2021 1:38 p.m. IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ridiculing the UPA’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which he said turned out to be the savior of the BJP-led central government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi’s National Rural Employment Guarantee Act saying it was an insult to Indians, but the same man was forced during Covid to increase the money donated under MGNREGA and accepted that it played like a savior, ”Gandhi said. during his visit to Wayanad district in Kerala.
Read also | Instead of accepting donations from the Ram temple, cut fuel prices: Shiv Sena to the government
PM Modi in 2015 described the MGNREGA rural employment program as a “living monument to the failures of the United Progressive Alliances. However, during the pandemic, additional funds amounting to 40,000 crore has been allocated to the program as part of the Covid relief program by the Center.
The Congress leader is in Wayanad to inaugurate Poothadi Grama Panchayat Kudumpasree Sangamam, including the distribution of Vidhya Vahini bus to the Infant Jesus school in Kenichira. Gandhi is visiting his constituency to attend the padyatra or walk in the state of Kerala, where the poll is taking place. The lawmaker will participate in the program to mark the conclusion of the padyatra which was undertaken by the leader of the opposition of the state Ramesh Chennithala, including other programs on February 22 and 23.
Read also | Narayanasamy loses the vote of confidence, the congressional government falls to Pondicherry: And then?
Various leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also travel to the southern state to join the Vijaya Yatra, which was reported on Sunday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Kasaragod. Union Ministers Gen VK Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the yatra, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will attend the closing ceremony on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Earlier today, Gandhi also met survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash that killed at least 18 people, including two pilots. The Air India Express flight carrying around 190 passengers slipped while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode in August 2020.
