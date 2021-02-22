UN criticizes nations for using ‘pandemic as a pretext to crush dissent’





On Monday, the United Nations severely criticized countries for using the pandemic to justify cracking down on dissent and cracking down on critics. Speaking at the opening of the main annual session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused authorities in a number of countries of using restrictions designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 to weaken their political opposition.

“Using the pandemic as a pretext, the authorities in some countries have deployed security responses and severe emergency measures to crush dissent, criminalize fundamental freedoms, silence independent reports and restrict the activities of non-governmental organizations,” he declared, without naming the countries.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video message at the largely virtual meeting of the Geneva-based body, the UN chief lamented that “pandemic-related restrictions are being used to subvert electoral processes, weaken voices opposition and crack down on criticism “in some countries.

At the same time, he said, “human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, political activists and even medical professionals are being detained, prosecuted and subjected to intimidation and surveillance for criticized the government’s responses to the pandemic – or the lack thereof. “

‘Illegitimate restrictions’

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet also denounced countries using Covid-19 as an excuse to impose “illegitimate restrictions on public freedoms … and unnecessary or excessive use of force.” “I think we all realize that the use of force will not end this pandemic. Sending criticism to prison will not end this pandemic,” she said in a video message to the council. .

Covid-19 has already killed nearly 2.5 million people worldwide since the virus first appeared in China at the end of 2019, and Bachelet warned that “the medical impact of the pandemic is far from over.” “And its effects on economies, freedoms, societies and people are only just beginning,” she added.

Guterres also denounced how the pandemic had “widened pre-existing divisions, vulnerabilities and inequalities, as well as opened new divides, including loopholes in human rights.” “The disease has taken a disproportionate toll on women, minorities, people with disabilities, the elderly, refugees, migrants and indigenous peoples.”

As a result, he warned, “progress on gender equality has been delayed for years (and) extreme poverty is increasing for the first time in decades.” In addition to inequalities within countries, the UN chief criticized the inequalities between nations regarding access to Covid-19 vaccines that arrive on the market as a “moral outrage”.

A full 75 percent of all vaccine doses have been administered in just 10 countries, he pointed out, while more than 130 countries have yet to receive a single dose. “Equity in vaccines is ultimately about human rights,” he said. “Vaccine nationalism denies it.”

‘Deadly misinformation’

Guterres also expressed concern on Monday over widespread misinformation around the world about the coronavirus and the pandemic. In a number of cases, Guterres said, “access to vital information on Covid-19 has been withheld, while deadly disinformation has been magnified, including by those in power.” Beyond the pandemic, Guterres stressed the need for more comprehensive action against systemic racism and white supremacist ideas.

“The rot of racism eats away at institutions, social structures and everyday life, sometimes in an invisible and insidious way,” he said. He welcomed the “new awakening in the global struggle for racial justice”. “We must also step up the fight against the resurgence of neo-Nazism, white supremacy and racially and ethnically motivated terrorism,” Guterres said.

“The danger of these hate-motivated movements is increasing day by day,” he said, warning that they were “more than national terrorist threats”. “They are becoming a transnational threat”.

