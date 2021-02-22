Nearly half of Republicans to join new Trump party





Former US President Donald Trump still enjoys the loyalty of Republican supporters despite being impeached a second time following the storming of the US Capitol building in January, according to a new poll.

Reaffirming the overwhelming support Mr. Trump enjoys among GOP voters, the Suffolk-USA Today survey released on Sunday found that nearly 46% of those polled would drop out of the Republican Party and support a new party launched by the GOP. ‘former president.

We feel like Republicans aren’t fighting enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every day, Brandon Keidl, a 27-year-old Republican from Milwaukee, said in an interview. after being questioned. But then you have establishment Republicans who just go along with establishment Democrats and so forth, and they never push back.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Mr. Trump was considering creating a third party to discourage senators from voting to convict him in his impeachment trial.

Later, Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times, said Mr. Trump was dismissed from it. There’s also the fact that threatening a third while simultaneously threatening the primaries makes no sense, which some have kindly pointed out to her, she wrote.

In the survey of 1,000 Trump voters between February 15 and February 19, nearly 80% of respondents said they were less likely to vote for a Republican candidate who had backed the impeachment of their former commander in chief.

About 85% of attendees said they would vote for Mr. Trump in 2024 if he won the Republican nomination for president.

More than half of those polled said the Republican Party needs to become more loyal to Mr. Trump, even if it comes at the cost of losing more establishment Republicans.

The aftermath of Trump’s impeachment trial saw a glaring split emerge within the GOP when the former president launched a scathing attack on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling it a stern, brooding, and smileless political hack.

Mr McConnell, although he voted to acquit Mr Trump in the trial, said his former boss was practically and morally responsible for the riots that killed five people.

Many GOP lawmakers fear the feud between the two Republicans will also have an impact on the party’s plans to win back a Senate majority in 2022 in the post-Trump era.

