Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni meets Yang Jiechi





On February 21, 2021 local time, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni met with a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Bureau of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi at the president’s official residence in Entebbe. Yang Jiechi conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to President Yoweri Museveni and congratulated him on his re-election to the presidential election. Yang Jiechi said that with the personal care and promotion of the two heads of state, China-Uganda relations have developed smoothly. China supports Uganda in pursuing a development path appropriate to its national conditions and stands ready to work with Uganda to further deepen mutual political trust, enhance synergy of development strategies and complementarity of forces. , expand practical cooperation under the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the implementation of the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and push the comprehensive bilateral cooperation partnership to a new summit . China stands ready to continue to cooperate with Uganda to fight the pandemic and jointly promote the building of a global health-for-all community. Yang Jiechi said that China and Uganda have always supported each other on issues involving fundamental interests and major concerns of each other, and opposed interference in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of human rights. man and democracy. China stands ready to work with Uganda to firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the international order underpinned by international law. Yoweri Museveni asked Yang Jiechi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, thanked China for its selfless help in building infrastructure, agriculture and pandemic control efforts for a long time, and appreciated the important positive role of China’s experience in developing the African economy and improving the livelihoods of people on the continent. He said Uganda attaches great importance to the traditional friendship between Uganda and China, welcomes the expansion of China’s investment in the country, expects more products to enter the Chinese market and is willing to work with China to facilitate high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, to promote further development of the comprehensive cooperative partnership between Uganda and China. Yoweri Museveni stressed that Uganda respects the one-China principle, opposes foreign interference in China’s internal affairs, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in international affairs and regional. On the same day, Yang Jiechi also met with Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and other members of the cabinet.

