Establishment ‘completely neutral’ says PPP-Pakistan Gilani





PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was presented as the joint candidate of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the upcoming senatorial elections in Islamabad, dismissed a question regarding the establishment’s alleged support for the Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he believes the establishment is “completely neutral”.

Gilani spoke to the media during a visit to the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. Asked if he thinks the establishment is ‘distancing itself’ from Prime Minister Imran as the Senate elections approach, Gilani replied: “I am not Khan Sahib’s spokesperson. seems the establishment is completely neutral. “

The former prime minister’s statement contrasts with the position of other opposition parties that are part of the PDM, in particular the JUI-F and the PML-N, which accuse the establishment of “selecting” the government of the day .

Gilani also denied rumors that he made contact with PTI mainstay Jahangir Tareen, either by phone or otherwise. He added, however, that Tareen was his “parent”.

The leader of the PPP said he was convinced he would emerge victorious in the polls in the Senate, saying that the response to his appointment had been “positive”. He recalled his election to the post of prime minister, saying he received 264 votes while his opponent received 42, after which the opposition agreed to vote in confidence in favor of Gilani.

“I got these votes on the basis of my personal connections,” he said.

He also thanked PDM leaders for choosing him and said his appointment had “respected parliamentarians”, with the government now ready to speak to MPs and MPAs as well.

Previously, Rehman also spoke to the media and said Gilani’s appointment made things “serious” for the government. He noted that the government had appointed Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of Islamabad, who held the country’s economy “in its hands during the term of each government.” Rehman said parliamentarians and lawmakers “are representatives of the wishes of the people,” adding: “We want the members of the assembly to realize that if we are to give authority to these people, where are we going to take this? country?”

The JUI-F leader added that the masses wanted people capable of pulling the country out of crises in vital positions.

The ruling PTI challenged Gilani’s appointment to Pakistan’s Election Commission, alleging that the former prime minister concealed facts in his nomination papers. PTI Islamabad Senate candidate Fareed Rehman said Gilani did not mention his contempt of court conviction in 2012.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos